Founder of the Ehi Centre for Social and Economic Development (ECSED), Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, has urged entrepreneurs to move beyond operating small businesses for survival and embrace expansion strategies capable of creating wealth, generating mass employment and driving national economic development.

Ehigiamusoe, who gave the charge at the Enterprise Development Conference organised by the Centre, in Benin, on Tuesday, said the country’s business landscape was dominated by micro and small enterprises, with few growing into large, sustainable businesses.

Speaking on the theme: ‘From survival to scale: Building resilient and growth-ready enterprises’, he described the business environment as a savannah characterised by abundant grasses and shrubs but very few tall trees, likening the situation to the concentration of small businesses without a corresponding growth in large enterprises.

Ehigiamusoe stated that although micro and small businesses remained useful to the economy, their capacity to create significant wealth, provide employment on a large scale and generate wider economic impact was limited compared with that of well-managed large enterprises.

He stressed that only businesses that successfully scale up and establish strong management structures can withstand economic uncertainties and unexpected disruptions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, while sustaining their contributions to national development.

He called on business owners to prioritise expansion, resilience and improved management practices, stressing that entrepreneurship must go beyond establishing businesses to building institutions capable of surviving challenges and creating lasting economic value.

“Permit me to say a couple of words about Ehi Centre. The Centre, inaugurated in October 2024, is Edo State-focused. It is dedicated to supporting business owners in the state to scale up their enterprises.

“To successfully execute this mandate, the centre empowers, guides and hand-holds business owners in the state,” he said.

He added that the centre was complementing its enterprise development activities with social intervention programmes, including the monthly distribution of food packs to 60 women on the last Friday of every month.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the centre, Dr. Tessa Obiageli Anota, said businesses remained powerful engines of economic growth through employment generation, innovation, improved livelihoods and community development.