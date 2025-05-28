Latest News

ECOWAS@50: West Africa’s economic future bright —Tuggar

Kazeem Biriowo
Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has expressed optimism about West Africa’s economic future, saying it is bright as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) marks its 50th anniversary.

Speaking at the commemorative ceremony, Ambassador Tuggar emphasized the region’s potential for growth and development, highlighting the importance of regional integration and cooperation.

He noted that ECOWAS has made significant progress in promoting economic development and peace in the region.

“We will not miss out on riding the wave of economic boom in the Atlantic. This time around, we will be organised under ECOWAS. This time around, we will ensure it is fair.”

The Minister also pointed out ECOWAS’s achievements, including the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, SIGMAT, Abidjan-Lagos, Abidjan-Dakar corridors, West African Power Pool, and the framework for the African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline.

Ambassador Tuggar reflected on the region’s history, acknowledging the impact of colonialism and the Atlantic trade on West Africa’s development. He emphasized the need for the region to take control of its own economic destiny and leverage its scale and unity to drive economic growth.

The Minister further emphasized the importance of multilateralism in addressing global challenges, saying, “We need ECOWAS more than ever to meet the challenge of unfiltered data, unregulated cryptocurrency, AI, climate change, organised crime, cyber-slavery, and human trafficking, and violent extremism.”

Ambassador Tuggar expressed confidence that ECOWAS will continue to play a crucial role in promoting economic integration and cooperation in West Africa, and that the region’s future is bright. “This time around, we will utilize our youthfulness and huge talent pool,” he said, highlighting the region’s potential for growth and development.

The 50th anniversary celebration is a testament to ECOWAS’s enduring relevance and its commitment to promoting economic integration and cooperation in West Africa.

As the region looks to the future, Ambassador Tuggar’s words serve as a reminder of the importance of working together towards a brighter future.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lagos`govt pays pension backlogs, Sanwo-Olu appoints Oki, Malaria eradication Sanwo-Olu, Sanwo-Olu charges ECOWAS, Lekki into Africa’s premier destination, Nigeria’s commercial real estate to hit $362.27bn Lagos govt redeploys LASPPPA, planning information service, Sanwo-Olu charges NIPOST boss, Sanwo-Olu charges new recruits, Individuals bursting sachet water, Sanwo-Olu seeks collaboration, Supreme Court ruling, Sanwo-Olu tasks former LG chairmen, Sanwo-Olu presents N3trn, Sanwo-Olu congratulates Okpebholo, Gov Sanwo-Olu commends Methodist Girls School technology in project management, Sanwo-Olu assures commitment to Alapere pedestrian bridge, Create environment for youths' potential fulfilment, Sanwo-olu urges leaders, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed plans to raise the minimum wage for workers in the state to N85,000, Promote good governance, transparency, Sanwo-Olu charges Nigerians, Sanwo-Olu charges directors on nation-building, We're committed to fostering, We remain committed to addressing needs of Lagosians — Sanwo-Olu, Lagos residents appeal to Sanwo-Olu over planned imposition of traditional ruler, taxes will not be spent, Lagos Public Service Week, Every part of Lagos will experience infrastructural devt, Sanwo-Olu assures, Lagos Speaker, lawmakers pay courtesy visit to Sanwo-Olu, Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu pledges continued support for families of fallen heroes, JAMB's exam center expansion, Adiyan water project phase two to be completed in 12 months — Sanwo-Olu, transport fare on Red Line, Ramadan Sanwo-Olu, empower women Lagos`govt pays N15bn to 6,024 retirees, smashes pension backlog — HoS
Next Article IFAIMA's global conference attendees Abuja agog as Nigeria hosts first IFAIMA’s global conference

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×