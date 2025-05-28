ECOWAS@50: West Africa’s economic future bright —Tuggar

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has expressed optimism about West Africa’s economic future, saying it is bright as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) marks its 50th anniversary.

Speaking at the commemorative ceremony, Ambassador Tuggar emphasized the region’s potential for growth and development, highlighting the importance of regional integration and cooperation.

He noted that ECOWAS has made significant progress in promoting economic development and peace in the region.

“We will not miss out on riding the wave of economic boom in the Atlantic. This time around, we will be organised under ECOWAS. This time around, we will ensure it is fair.”

The Minister also pointed out ECOWAS’s achievements, including the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, SIGMAT, Abidjan-Lagos, Abidjan-Dakar corridors, West African Power Pool, and the framework for the African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline.

Ambassador Tuggar reflected on the region’s history, acknowledging the impact of colonialism and the Atlantic trade on West Africa’s development. He emphasized the need for the region to take control of its own economic destiny and leverage its scale and unity to drive economic growth.

The Minister further emphasized the importance of multilateralism in addressing global challenges, saying, “We need ECOWAS more than ever to meet the challenge of unfiltered data, unregulated cryptocurrency, AI, climate change, organised crime, cyber-slavery, and human trafficking, and violent extremism.”

Ambassador Tuggar expressed confidence that ECOWAS will continue to play a crucial role in promoting economic integration and cooperation in West Africa, and that the region’s future is bright. “This time around, we will utilize our youthfulness and huge talent pool,” he said, highlighting the region’s potential for growth and development.

The 50th anniversary celebration is a testament to ECOWAS’s enduring relevance and its commitment to promoting economic integration and cooperation in West Africa.

As the region looks to the future, Ambassador Tuggar’s words serve as a reminder of the importance of working together towards a brighter future.

