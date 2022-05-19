ECOWAS Youth Council appoints Osungbade youth ambassador

Latest News
By Kingsley Alumona

The Youth Council of the Economic Community of West African States (EYC), has announced the appointment of Osungbade Akeem as its youth ambassador.

This was made known in a letter released recently by the president of EYC, Ambassador Seun Williams, and seen by Tribune Online.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


The letter stated, “This appointment is not unconnected to his laudable antecedents, hardwork and diligence in the area of service to humanity even in the face of oppression and intimidation.

“As a relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths, we are optimistic of his positive impacts in the region and organisation.”

Ambassador Osungbade Akeem, when reached for comments on his appointment, stated that, “Service to humanity is one that I’ve dedicated my life and this is just a call for more innovative actions that would create values among West African youths. I’m glad to accept this as a challenge.”

Akeem is the founder and CEO of Cyberxox, a remote website, application and logo designing agency. He is also the Head of Marketing of Cudium, a cross-border payment technology company.

You might also like
Latest News

APC gov aspirant insists on primary election in Jigawa

Latest News

There was no delegate conference in Kaduna, says APC gubernatorial aspirant

Latest News

Local stock market halts bearish trade as investors earn N298bn

Latest News

Agroforestry, land use policy to address land degradation, environmental…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More