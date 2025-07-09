ECOWAS Youth Ambassador calls for unity, peace among member states

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Youth Ambassador, Dr Dike Ebubedike, has called for peace and unity among ECOWAS member states.

Ebubedike made the call during his conferment with an Honorary Doctorate Degree by Prowess University, Delaware, USA, at the 2025 Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards and Summit, held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He was also honoured with the prestigious title of Icon of African Economic Advancement 2025, affirming his growing influence on the continent’s leadership, economic development, and youth empowerment efforts.

He stated, “Without peace, we cannot grow or develop as individuals or a nation. That’s why it’s crucial to end all conflicts and embrace peace. We owe that to ourselves, to our future, and to the next generation.”

Ebubedike, a native of Ichi, Ekwusigo LGA in Anambra State, Nigeria, is the CEO of Heaven Clinic Therapy Home, where he specialises in therapeutic treatments for conditions such as spinal pain, nerve damage, arthritis, rheumatism, and stroke, as well as supporting children living with cerebral palsy, developmental delays, and other birth disorders.

He also leads Lookgooddotcom Gym and Lookgooddotcom TV, promoting health and wellness through accessible education and lifestyle transformation. Through his initiative, Dike Goes to School, he visits schools across Africa, advocating against cultism, examination malpractice, and hatred for teachers and academic subjects. His outreach includes scholarships, distribution of writing materials, and the construction of boreholes in underserved communities.

“I am deeply honoured by this recognition. It means the world to me. To be acknowledged not just for what I’ve achieved, but for the values I stand for – it’s humbling,” Ebubedike added.

He emphasised that the award is not a final destination, but a new beginning.

“This is only a stepping stone. Greater things are coming. We are born to serve humanity, and we will continue to do so until peace reigns again.”

The Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards and Summit is an annual gathering of Africa’s most dynamic young leaders—celebrating innovation, impact, and visionary leadership. Dr Dike’s recognition marks a new milestone in a career that is transforming lives across borders.

With this latest honour, Dr Ebubedike further cements his status as one of Africa’s most promising young leaders in healthcare, youth advocacy, and sustainable development.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE