ECOWAS urges action on regional counterterrorism framework amid threat

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for urgent action to establish a regional counterterrorism framework, citing the growing threat of terrorist groups in the region.

ECOWAS Commission President, Dr Oumar Alieu Touray, made the call at the 54th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level in Abuja.

According to him, “No littoral State is safe from the onslaught of terrorist groups, particularly in the absence of a regional framework for intelligence sharing and regional kinetic force.”

He pointed out that the lack of a regional counterterrorism framework has delayed the activation of the regional counterterrorism force, leaving the region vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

Touray, therefore, urged the MSC to critically examine the potential and actual cost of inaction in countering the terrorist menace on the economies and wellbeing of West African citizens.

“We would, therefore, respectfully crave the indulgence of this August body to critically examine this matter by considering the potential and actual cost of inaction to counter the terrorist menace on our economies and on the wellbeing of our citizens,” he said.

The ECOWAS Commission President also highlighted the progress made in strengthening the regional peace and security architecture, including the development of the ECOWAS Standby Force Logistics Concept and the ECOWAS Logistics Depot Policies.

He commended the Permanent Representative Committee (PRC) for their excellent collaboration with the Commission, particularly in extending cooperation and collaboration with the African Union Peace and Security Council.

Touray stressed the need for unity in the face of geostrategic and geopolitical interferences in the region.

“We must therefore stay united and handle this development with great care,” he said, noting that the sustained commitment of member states would contribute to the realisation of the ECOWAS vision of a unified, peaceful, democratic, prosperous, and stable West Africa.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chair of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has expressed deep concern over the US government’s plan to impose visa restrictions on all ECOWAS member states.

Tuggar warned that such a move would pose a serious threat to trade, diplomacy, and regional development.

“This would be most unfortunate if it comes to pass, because we are a region of opportunities ready to do deals. We would like to do deals with the US, but visa restrictions are non-tariff barriers to deals.”

The Minister also noted that ECOWAS is home to abundant natural resources, including critical minerals and rare earth elements. “We possess critical minerals and even rare earths such as Samarium from the Monazite found in my home State of Bauchi,” he stated.

Tuggar, therefore, urged the US to reconsider its approach, stressing that ECOWAS nations remain open to global partnerships and are ready to engage with any country that allows for ease of travel for legitimate business and diplomatic purposes.

“ECOWAS countries and the US have a rare opportunity to create a partnership based on principles of need. We are also a strategic alternative to more distant and politically divergent energy producers,” he said.

“We will do deals for our prosperity; the only question is with whom? Who takes up the opportunities in our region by allowing government officials and technocrats, business executives and entrepreneurs to travel freely back and forth to close the deals?” Tuggar questioned.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE