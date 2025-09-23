ECOWAS parliamentarians caution approach on implementation of Artificial Intelligence

Parliamentarians from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have urged member countries to adopt a cautious approach when embracing the rapidly growing trend of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in parliamentary activities.

This call was made during the plenary session of the ongoing 2nd ECOWAS Parliamentary Seminar/Extraordinary Session in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday.

The lawmakers emphasised the importance of extensive advocacy on AI and highlighted the need for African legislators, especially within the ECOWAS subregion, to gradually adapt to this new development.

According to lawmakers such as Guy Marius Sagna (Francophone) and Laadi Ayamba (Anglophone), the current body of legislators lacks sufficient knowledge of technology and requires gradual awareness and education about AI.

They expressed concerns that the use of AI in law-making and other sectors could pose more risks than benefits to society, particularly in the workplace.

The parliamentarians asserted that while they were elected to represent, protect, and defend the interests of their constituents, it would be irresponsible to legislate laws that could be harmful to the public.

They noted that the ECOWAS subregion lacks the necessary infrastructure for AI innovation and called for a wider awareness campaign, reaching even rural areas, before implementing AI for public use.

They further argued that Africa was not prepared for AI adoption because many countries were deep in corruption and poor governance.

They feared it would make people lazy because artificial intelligence can do virtually everything for humans, adding that with its adoption, people’s data or privacy could be at risk.

Earlier, one of the resource persons, Christian Odo, in his presentation on “AI for Parliamentary Efficiency”, advocated for legislative frameworks that would make law-making speedy and seamless.

Odo, while admitting that the use of artificial intelligence would create unemployment, said the innovation will help parliamentarians in having effective and efficient drafting of documents and reduce burdens.

He said that as legislators and representatives, they are central in ensuring that AI adoption aligns with democratic institutions.

