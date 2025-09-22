ECOWAS parliament urged to harness AI for better governance, democracy

Members of the ECOWAS Parliament have been urged to harness the opportunities presented by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost parliamentary efficiency, strengthen accountability, and promote democracy and development in the West African subregion.

The call was made during the opening session of the Second Parliamentary Seminar of the ECOWAS Parliament at its 2025 Extraordinary Session, themed “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Parliamentary Efficiency, Ethical Governance and Development in the ECOWAS Region.”

The seminar, which opened on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, brought together regional lawmakers to explore how AI can drive growth across critical sectors and support the vision of a digitally inclusive and empowered West Africa.

In her opening remarks, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hajia Memounatou Ibrahima, described AI as a “global competitive tool” and stressed that legislators must explore how to utilise it to strengthen democracy through improved regulatory frameworks. She added that AI offers tangible opportunities to facilitate communication between parliamentarians and citizens, thereby advancing social and economic development.

First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament and Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Jubrin Barau, also addressed the session. He tasked lawmakers to deepen their understanding of AI, assess its risks, and propose concrete pathways for responsible and ethical use.

“AI is reshaping governance, economies, and societies worldwide. For us, legislators entrusted with the sacred duty of representation, lawmaking, and oversight, AI presents opportunities to enhance efficiency, strengthen accountability, and promote development,” Barau said.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, represented by his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, welcomed the parliamentarians and urged them to deliberate on possible legislation to ensure AI supports democratic governance rather than undermining it.

“Rivers, as Nigeria’s energy capital and a thriving technology hub, offers unique insights into this challenge. Harnessing AI for parliamentary efficiency should be domesticated to accommodate our traditional governance structures alongside emerging ecosystems,” he said.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Dunoma, highlighted the transformative impact of AI across sectors including education, health, security, commerce, communication, and governance.

“For West Africa, the challenge is not whether AI will transform our societies, but how we, as leaders, policymakers, and parliamentarians, will guide that transformation to ensure it strengthens democratic governance, deepens integration, and improves the lives of our citizens,” he said.

“Parliament is the heartbeat of democracy. By leveraging AI, we can enhance legislative drafting, improve the quality and timeliness of oversight functions, and broaden citizen engagement in policymaking. However, we must remain proactive in addressing the ethical, security, and socio-economic implications of these technologies, particularly in a region still grappling with digital divides, unemployment, and cyber threats.”

In his goodwill message, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, emphasised the importance of AI and expressed optimism that the session would provide a “pragmatic approach towards harnessing the opportunities AI provides.”

