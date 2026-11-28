The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hajia Memounatu Ibrahima, has called for stronger legislative and oversight powers for the regional legislature to enable it to hold Community institutions accountable and play a greater role in addressing challenges facing West African countries.

Ibrahima made the call while declaring open the Sixth Legislature, Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament for 2026 in Abuja. She urged regional institutions to strengthen cooperation in tackling insecurity, economic uncertainty and political challenges.

She said the Parliament must move beyond its current role as an observer and become an influential institution capable of shaping regional policies and bringing ECOWAS closer to its citizens.

“The ECOWAS Parliament must therefore not remain a mere observer of the ongoing transformations. It must establish itself as a strong and legitimate political voice of the people; an influential actor; and a powerful instrument for bringing institutions closer to citizens,” she said.

The Speaker said West Africa was at a critical juncture, with geopolitical and strategic developments exposing the economic, security, social, climate and technological vulnerabilities of member states.

She stressed that successful regional integration depended on stronger institutional relationships and the ability of Community institutions to translate regional commitments into tangible benefits for citizens.

Ibrahima assured the President of the ECOWAS Commission, retired General Birame Diop, and other Community institutions of Parliament’s readiness to work together to advance regional integration.

She also welcomed the Lungi Declaration, which reaffirmed ECOWAS leaders’ commitment to strengthening the legislative and oversight responsibilities of the regional Parliament.

According to her, sustainable regional integration requires legitimate institutions, public trust and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, democracy and justice.

“There can be no sustainable regional integration without legitimate institutions. There can be no legitimacy without the trust of citizens, and no lasting trust without an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, democracy and justice,” she said.

The Speaker commended Cabo Verde for the peaceful conduct of its November 15 electoral process and congratulated President José Maria Neves on his re-election.

She also expressed hope that forthcoming elections in The Gambia and Nigeria would be conducted peacefully and democratically.

On the legislative agenda, Ibrahima said lawmakers would consider the ECOWAS Commission President’s Strategic Plan, the Report on the State of the Community, country reports and findings from parliamentary oversight missions.

The proposed 2027 Community Budget would also be examined. The Speaker urged transparency, accountability and prudent management of regional resources amid economic pressures and challenges associated with the remittance of the Community Levy.

She said budgetary allocations must be linked to clearly identified needs, while expenditure should demonstrate measurable benefits to citizens.

“Every allocation must address a clearly established need; every expenditure must be justified by its relevance and impact; and the selection of priorities must be guided by the demands of efficiency, performance and tangible results for the benefit of our populations,” she said.

In his remarks, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, retired General Birame Diop, called for renewed regional solidarity and stronger parliamentary diplomacy to address security and economic challenges.

Diop identified terrorism and insecurity in the Sahel, including their spillover effects on coastal West African countries, as major threats requiring coordinated regional responses.

He also advocated renewed engagement with international partners, particularly the United States, to strengthen security cooperation and border safety.

On economic integration, the Commission President said West Africa’s population of more than 400 million, abundant natural resources and entrepreneurial potential presented significant opportunities for economic transformation.

He called for interconnected markets, trade liberalisation, improved customs procedures, digitalisation, industrialisation and stronger regional value chains to accelerate economic growth.

Diop urged lawmakers to support the proposed ECOWAS Agenda 2050, particularly its priorities on peace and security, economic integration, sustainable development, human capital development, gender inclusion and digital transformation.

Similarly, the President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Justice Charlyne M. Brumskine, called for stronger cooperation between the Court and Parliament to advance justice, accountability and human rights across the region.

Describing the two institutions as complementary pillars of regional integration, she said Parliament represented citizens through its legislative and oversight functions, while the Court provided remedies for human rights violations.

“This House gives our citizens a voice; the Court gives them a remedy!” she declared.

Brumskine, however, warned that the credibility of the Court depended largely on member states’ willingness to enforce its judgments.

She said failure to comply with court judgments amounted to a further denial of justice to victims of human rights violations.

“A judgment that is not complied with is a legal and sometimes a human right that is denied twice: first by the original violation, and again by the failure to give effect to the remedy,” she said.

She urged parliamentarians to promote compliance with the Court’s judgments and support the domestication of ECOWAS Community laws by member states.

The Court President also called for adequate and predictable funding for regional justice institutions, describing investment in justice as essential to peace, good governance, human rights and sustainable development.

The session is expected to provide an opportunity for lawmakers and Community institutions to review regional priorities, assess institutional performance and strengthen cooperation towards building a more integrated, peaceful and prosperous West Africa.