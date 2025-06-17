ECOWAS launches €110m projects to boost West Africa’s peace, promote trade

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched four significant projects worth approximately €110 million, aimed at strengthening regional peace and stability, supporting institutional reforms, and promoting trade within the community.

The projects, which are funded by the European Union (€82.5 million), Germany (€26 million), and other partners are supporting the ECOWAS in the Peace, Security and Governance Project (EPSG), supporting the ECOWAS Commission in the Implementation of the AfCFTA/Trade in Services Programme, West Africa, supporting the ECOWAS Commission on Organizational Development/Institutional Support to ECOWAS Phase II and the Africa Trade Competitiveness and Market Access (ATCMA) Programme.

ECOWAS Commission President, Alieu Touray said, projects seek to strengthen regional peace and stability, as well as support institutional reforms and trade within the community of ECOWAS.

“The projects align with ECOWAS’ strategic orientations, including strengthening peace and security arrangements at regional and national levels, enhancing institutional effectiveness, and promoting sustainable trade.

“This initiative is crucial, considering ECOWAS’ Peace Fund requires approximately $300 million to implement its five-year strategic plan for peace initiatives in West Africa,” he said.

Touray also provided an update on ECOWAS’ engagement with countries that have decided to leave the organisation, stating that the status quo will be maintained in areas such as trade and free movement until a new agreement is reached.

“We have agreed until we come to a new agreement, we will maintain the status quo in all areas,” he said.

The ECOWAS Commission President expressed gratitude to partners for their continued support and emphasised the need for accountability and joint decision-making in implementing these projects.

“With a focus on delivering concrete results, these projects hold considerable promise for the people of West Africa,” he added.

Earlier in her remarks, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Annett Günther, stressed the importance of regional integration and cooperation in West Africa.

Günther also stressed the strength of the European partnership with ECOWAS, as she stated that the launch marks more than the start of four new projects.

“It reflects our shared commitment to trade, peace and security and good governance in West Africa,” Günther said.

She noted that the projects address different aspects of ECOWAS’ Vision 2050, which aims to build a citizen-centered community for peace and prosperity.

Günther highlighted the importance of these initiatives, saying, “Trade and services are a key driver of employment and innovation and a powerful lever for economic transformation. In addition, countries that trade with each other are less likely to experience war or internal conflicts.

“Germany is committed to partnering with ECOWAS and its member states in advancing our shared mission—a stable, democratic and prosperous West Africa,” he said.

Also, the European Union Ambassador to ECOWAS and Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, noted that the projects are part of a single strategic vision, where peace, regional integration, and economic opportunities are mutually reinforcing.

Mignot highlighted the EU’s commitment to supporting ECOWAS’ efforts in building a safer, more integrated, and more prosperous West African region.

He said, “The EU history illustrates that when countries are willing to come together, they are stronger, more resilient, more competitive, and more secure.

“The projects launched today address both urgent needs and long-term goals, empowering the private sector, modernising cross-border trade, and supporting regional responses to security challenges.”

Mignot expressed his gratitude to the ECOWAS management, the German and Spanish embassies, and implementing partners for their commitment to these projects.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Head of Mission, Spanish Embassy in Nigeria, Mrs. María Higón Velasco, reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to partnering with ECOWAS, highlighting the country’s long-standing cooperation program with the regional organisation.

Velasco noted that the projects are designed to align with ECOWAS’ core priorities, stating, “These projects are designed to strengthen trade competitiveness, improve market access, foster regional integration, promote peace and security, and increase institutional capacity in West Africa, all of these being core priorities of ECOWAS as well.”

She highlighted the significance of the partnership between Spain and ECOWAS, which began over 20 years ago and has grown stronger over time.

“The Spanish government will provide €984,000 in funding for the institutional strengthening of the ECOWAS Commission, which will be co-financed by the European Union and Germany’s KfW Development Bank, amounting to a total of €7.4 million.

Velasco stressed the importance of this project, saying it is “rooted in the principles of aid effectiveness, as set out in the Accra Agenda for Action and the Busan Partnership.”

Velasco also highlighted the involvement of the Spanish institution, the Fiat Foundation, in the implementation of the ECOWAS Peace, Security, and Governance project.

“This initiative aims to reinforce ECOWAS’ capacity to address disinformation and political violence in electoral processes, promoting innovative approaches and increasing bridges between regional institutions and civil society.”

“These projects represent more than just financial commitments. They display new opportunities to deepen cooperation and to bolster regional cohesion.

“They will create a stronger ECOWAS that will deliver greater good to respond effectively to the challenges of the present and build a brighter future for West African states, leaving no one behind,” she said.

