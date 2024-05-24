In its bid to boost free trade and foster trade integration across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, the Economic Communities of West African States (ECOWAS)’s Department for Economic Affairs, has organised a one-day sensitization workshop on ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) policies for manufacturers and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in South East geopolitical zone.

The event facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Anambra State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, held at the International Convention Centre Awka, on Friday, has in attendance, representatives from the five southeastern states, comprised of Anambra, Abia, Imo, Enugu and Ebonyi.

In his address, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Yusuf Tuggar while commending the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for ensuring a conducive environment for the workshop, said on ECOWAS, is hopeful that the Workshop will enhance the visibility of the scheme and encourage the organised private sector, businessmen and women in Anambra State and the entire South East geopolitical zones to take

advantage and register their companies into the scheme in order to enjoy the numerous benefits therein.

According to the Minister who was represented by the Director of International Organisation in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Amb. Obinna Onowo, “Our presence here, underscores Federal Government’s collective

commitment to harnessing the power of trade as a catalyst for growth and prosperity.

“By embracing the ETLS, together we will pave the way for Nigerian companies to thrive in the regional market, thereby boosting the influx of foreign exchange and fortifying our economic resilience.

“The Ministry is honoured by your participation as well as the resource persons that will deliver meaningful lectures on the scheme. I am convinced that the presence of manufacturers at this event would be of immense benefit to your businesses, which would assist in building a vibrant Nigerian economy and facilitate regional integration.

The Minister noted that the sensitization workshop was also held in Kano and Lagos States in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

The Anambra State Governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeayughi while declaring the event open, assured that his administration will partner with the Scheme to enhance effective productivity in the state and beyond.

The Anambra Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Christian Udechukwu, said the Workshop was organised in the state in line with Soludo’s vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous state in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message, President of South East, South-South Chambers of Commerce,, Chief Humphrey Ngonadi described the event as wonderful and urged the manufacturers from the region to key into the scheme to further develop the zone.

He listed lack of electricity, good road network and adequate security as major challenges, the region is facing at the moment.

The theme for the workshop is ‘Exploiring the benefits of ETLS in Nigeria’.

