ECOWAS court resumes sitting, to begin virtual proceedings

The ECOWAS Court of Justice resumed operations in Abuja, following the easing of lockdown by the host Member-State.

Mr Sunny Ugoh, Head, Communications division of ECOWAS in a statement on Wednesday said, however, that the bar on physical filing of applications had yet to be lifted.

He said the President of the Court, Justice Edward Asante, has taken appropriate measures in line with the directives of the host government to fumigate and disinfect its offices prior to resumption.

“The Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS will be resuming its activities on Wednesday, after its prolonged break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Court extended its break on March 23, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 and in compliance with the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government of Nigeria in the country’s Lagos, Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

Moreover, he said other measures have been introduced for the safety of staff including mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, constant hand washing and use of hand sanitiser amongst others.

In the meantime, the President said visitors will not be allowed in the Court while Professional visits can only be undertaken with the approval of the management of the Court.

In addition, he said that meetings can only be conducted using electronic collaboration tools, the President added.

Furthermore, he said that the public, particularly lawyers will be informed on the date for the resumption of physical filing of applications.

He said that while arrangements are ongoing for the safety of lawyers and parties in the Court , they can still contact the Court through the under-listed contacts info@courtecowas.org or registry@courtecowas.org

NAN

