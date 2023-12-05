The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, ordered the government of the Republic of Benin to pay Yoruba nation activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, a sum of 20 million CFA for unlawful detention and violation of his fundamental human rights.

In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justices Gberi-Bé Ouattara, Sengu M. Koroma and Ricardo Claúdio

Monteiro GONÇALVES, in the matter, marked: ECW/CCJ/APP/15/22 In Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) vs. Republic of Benin, the court also ordered the Francophone country to comply with its order to pay 20 million CFA to Adeyemo within three months and report back to the court with evidence of payment.

Counsel for the applicant (Adeyemo) includes Tosing Ojaomo, Aderemilekun Omojola Esq., Dr Janet Fashakin Esq., and Irene Aclombessi, who represented the Republic of Benin.

Details later…

