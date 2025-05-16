ECOWAS commends Nigeria’s mining Cadastre Office for digital excellence

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Extractive Technical Experts have commended the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office’s eMCO plus system as a model of digital excellence and transparency in the extractive sector.

The ECOWAS Chairman of National Experts, Madu Hassan Fika, while making the commendation at the end of the courtesy visit of high level delegation of Technical experts from ECOWAS countries to MCO, expressed admiration for the Federal Government’s eMCO Plus system and described it as a model of digital excellence and transparency in the extractive sector in West Africa.

He said, “My impression was marvellous. I never expected I would see something like this, but seeing what I saw today actually changed my impression completely.

Fika also noted that the system has given him a new perspective on the progress made by the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office.

“We have seen so much progress that the mining cadastre office here in Abuja has made so far and we believe that all our member states can actually learn a lot.”

“The ECOWAS delegation is exploring the possibility of establishing a regional geo-extractive observatory and cadastral system.”

Fika further explained that the system would provide a one-stop shop for the entire region’s cadastral system.

“Coming here today will give us, especially those that have not gone far in terms of developing a technology as we have here in the mining cadastre office, to be able to emulate something that we have here in Nigeria, in their own member state,” he said.

While highlighting the benefits of the regional system for Nigeria, Fika said that Nigeria would take the lead in the ECOWAS region.

“Nigeria is like a leading nation when it comes to the issue of the cadastral system in the ECOWAS region. Having come to this place today, and with the intention of establishing the geo-extractive observatory and cadastral system, as the regional system, Nigeria will take the lead.”

“The regional system would also amplify Nigeria’s progress to the whole world, attracting more investment to the country’s mining sector.”

“The world will see what is happening in Nigeria, and more and more investment is going to come into the Nigerian mining sector,” Fika said.

Also speaking, the Manager of the Mining Cadastre Office in Sierra Leone, Eugene Norman, highlighted the importance of regional collaboration and knowledge sharing among ECOWAS member states.

Noman, who is part of the ECOWAS delegation visiting Nigeria’s Mining Cadastre Office, emphasised the need for peer-to-peer learning.

“As West Africans, we are looking to set up a geo-observability and mining cadastre system. It is quite important that we do peer-to-peer learning, which is essentially why we are here today. Learn from what Nigeria has been doing, what has worked effectively, and what are challenges they face.”

Noman expressed hope that the visit would enable Sierra Leone and other member states to learn from Nigeria’s experiences and bring them to a similar level. “We can amplify our successes to the world,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Head of the Delegation, William Badieo, said the mission was to assess Nigeria’s progress as a benchmark for the proposed regional system.

“We’ve moved beyond theory. The first feasibility report confirmed the possibility of a regional geo-extractive observatory.

“This second phase is about ensuring each member state meets the baseline operational standards before full integration,” he explained.

He applauded Nigeria’s EMC+ platform, saying, “Nigeria is far ahead. Today, we witnessed a practical demonstration of a fully functional, transparent, and accessible system. It’s not only operational, it’s exemplary.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of MCO, Engr Simon Nkom Obadiah, noted that this is a very unique time,e adding that it’s a milestone for ECOWAS national experts coming into Abuja for activities.

“The MCO’s web-based system, launched in November 2022, has been operational for over two years, and Obadiah believes that the ECOWAS member states can learn from Nigeria’s experiences.”

“We know the benefits, and we know the challenges, and we believe that the ECOWAS Member States coming in is to be able to now see real-time, as you saw when we were displaying how the cadastral works.”

Obadiah stressed that the visit would promote regional growth and development, making it easier for investors to operate in the ECOWAS region.

“The essence of the member states coming together as a region is to be able to ensure that the national states are able to now emulate and then have a platform that will be easier for investors coming to ECOWAS to be able to invest.”

“The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, is aware of the visit and would have liked to interact with the experts.”

Obadiah believes that the visit is a positive development for the ministry, the sector, and the economy, as it would help attract investment and promote the mining sector.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE