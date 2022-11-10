Economy: Tough times ahead ― Shettima

Two-term Borno State Governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Kashim Shettima has advised Nigerians to prepare for tough times in the face of damning global economic realities.

The APC VP candidate made the declaration on Thursday while speaking at a symposium, “Dissecting the Asiwaju Manifesto,” organised by the APC Professional Forum.

Shettima who noted that Nigeria would not be insulated from the challenges of economic recession and the Russia – Ukraine war urged the electorate to vote a capable presidential candidate in next year general elections to mitigate the looming economic crisis.

He said: “If Nigeria fails, the black man has failed. And the global economy sadly is going to recession. The Bank of England has predicted that the British economy is going to go through a rough deep recession. In upcoming winter our former colonial masters are backsliding into a status of a third-world nation.

“I’m an internal optimist but I’m also a realist we can not shield ourselves from the global realities, from the challenges in Ukraine. We’re going to go through some rough waters in the coming months and years. This is why leadership is very crucial. 2023 will be a watershed election in the history of this country.”

He restated his conviction that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the requisite managerial acumen to pilot the affairs of the country and give the needed direction to stimulate its economic growth and development.

“I always said we are not in the journey for the Olympics but an institution that thrives on the superiority of ideas and track records and who has better track records than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu? We just spoke about the Lagos deep seaport, it is the largest in Nigeria and one of largest deep seaports in West Africa,” he said.

Earlier in her presentation, First Lady, Aisha Buhari, represented by Honourable Asabe Vilita Bashir expressed the confidence that with Tinubu’s victory, Nigerians should be rest assured that his administration would offer the best in term of quality governance.





She said: “I have gone through the manifesto of our Presidential candidate and have no doubt in my mind that given his experience in governance and passion to make positive impact in our national development, we would be in safe hands. I would suggest that every idea and strategy for national security must factor women.

“This is because the world has accepted the reality that women are agents of peace, growth and development. Their role in leadership, nation building, conflict resolution, negotiation and social development is as remarkable as that of their male counterpart.”