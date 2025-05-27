Economy: Don’t blame Tinubu, Nigerians are used to cheap money — Orji Kalu

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said Nigerians are raising their voices against the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because they are used to making easy money.

Kalu made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly complex.

Asked to appraise the economy under the present administration, the Chief Whip of the Senate, who acknowledged that Nigerians are suffering due to the economic reforms, claimed that the positive effects of the reforms would be felt in two years.

He said:

“Let me be honest with you. I’m a businessman, not a politician. There are only a few things that are not happening. The indices of Mr. President’s policies might not be working down the line. People are still suffering — yes, I agree with that. But it has started trickling in at the macro level — that is, at the upper level, not the lower level. So I’m hoping that in the next 2–3 years, the President’s policies will trickle down, and Nigerians will appreciate what he’s doing.

“Since 1960, this is the first President — and I have the facts — who stopped the fuel subsidy. This is the first President who merged the dollar rates. That is why we are suffering — because Nigerians are not used to working hard. We’re used to getting easy money. People used to sit in their houses, use their phones, get dollars, and sell at very high rates.

“People sit at home, use their tank farms, collect papers, and make money. This is one President who has said: if you are ready to make money, do it the right way. If you’re not ready, then leave it.”

Speaking on the endorsement of President Tinubu for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kalu said it is “in the interest of everyone, both in the North and the South, for Tinubu to return.”

He said:

“We don’t want this country to break. We want it to remain our country. I love Nigeria. I’m a product of this country, and I’m very proud to be a Nigerian. Many people are not proud. You see people abroad cursing Nigeria, speaking badly about the country — it’s not good. Whether you are in the opposition or the ruling party, it’s wrong to curse your President or the country. Tinubu is not the owner of Nigeria. Is he the owner?

“To you journalists, is Tinubu the owner? No. We are the owners of the country. The most he can stay is eight years. After that, we take back our country. Buhari is in Daura now — true or false? So one day, Tinubu will return to Lagos in 2031. He’ll go back.

“If you want to see him, you’ll go to Lagos. But most importantly, what Nigerians should pray for is that the President has good health and long life to complete his tenure.”

