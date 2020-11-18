Economic woes and agriculture

The economic growth in Nigeria is very slow and the country is suffering from all forms of challenges; recessions, unemployment, security challenges, environmental destructions, high rate of mortality, destruction of farmland, low yields of agricultural products and strike actions among many other challenges in addition to the current problems caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

There is urgent need for the introduction of new economy blueprints to address the various problems. All institutions must work very hard and government must introduce new policies, create an enabling environment and support different investments and technical change to grow the bio – economy.

Government must also have strong political will to work it out and implement the different economic policies to drive the economy and solve the numerous problems facing the nation.

There is also the need for introduction of new approaches to strengthen all types of agricultural innovations being operated by an individuals and organisations that are indirectly supporting cultivations, land preparations, marketing, harvesting, processing , storage systems, instead of using the old traditional agricultural system in the country. The only way out of this is to build the capacity of stakeholders in the documentation of the various innovations and support them with enough human capital and opportunity to collaborate with donor partners to support the different initiatives.

Government must be in the frontline of supporting the agric food and transformation systems aimed at promoting agricultural innovations in the country and with a new vision for scaling up the different innovation systems.

Michael Adedotun Oke

talentupgradeglobalconcept@gmail.com

