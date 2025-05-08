Economic reforms: British high commissioner lauds Tinubu

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has lauded the economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing them as bold and promising steps toward economic recovery.

Montgomery made the remarks on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

“We are watching very closely the major economic reforms being undertaken by the present administration, and we are big admirers of the whole economic package. We believe in your reforms as a growing economy of the world,” Montgomery said.

He also highlighted the deep and broad UK-Nigeria relations, noting that both countries recently signed a strategic partnership under the leadership of President Tinubu and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Our governments are collaborating on multiple fronts including defence, trade and investment, home affairs, and immigration. Dialogues between both sides are currently going very positively,” he added.

On Nigeria’s democratic development, the envoy praised the country’s political stability, stressing its importance for economic prosperity.

In his remarks, Ganduje appreciated the longstanding support of the British government in Nigeria’s political and socio-economic development. He emphasized President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening ties with the UK and called for enhanced cooperation.

“We are looking forward to a more cordial bilateral relationship between the two countries,” Ganduje stated.

