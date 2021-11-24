Economic recovery guaranteed under PDP next government ― House minority leader

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, has assured that if Nigerians vote the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to power at the centre in 2023, the country will be returned to rapid economic recovery.

Speaking at the ongoing two-day retreat for the newly elected members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, he said the feat is only achievable under the right leadership direction which only the PDP can offer under the prevailing circumstance.

He, therefore, urges leaders of the main opposition party to commence the articulation of economic recovery strategies that will lead to a single-digit or at most double-digit dollar exchange rate immediately the party democratically takes over governance come 2023.

Elumelu maintained that Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources but lamented that the nation is currently in the woods due to the misrule of the corrupt and rudderless All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He stressed that working along with the vision of the PDP for a new Nigeria, the nation has the potential for rapid economic renewal that can lead to “a single-digit unemployment rate, single-digit bank lending rate; a double-digit fuel price and drastic drop in the cost of food, healthcare and other necessities of life”

The House minority leader added: “These feats are achievable if Nigerians collectively vote out the APC and exert themselves along the line of PDP’s vision for a new Nigeria. Nigeria is blessed with abundant resources and we always excel under the right leadership direction.”

He asserted that the APC is the nation’s problem, adding that Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the APC to vacate office in 2023

According to him, “Nigerians cannot wait for the APC, a party of barefaced liars, swindlers, treasury looters and accursed oppressors, to go in 2023 so that our country can again experience the peace and economic prosperity they once enjoyed under the PDP.

“The APC is a fascist-minded party. It does not believe in the prosperity, freedom and personal liberty of citizens. It does not believe in development and even distribution of resources. It is at best, a cartel of power mongers and political bandits seeking only to devour the nation for their selfish gains.

“The APC and its administration have no answers to the myriad of problems they created for our nation. In fact, APC’s inability to conduct a national convention and achieve a structured leadership at all levels across the country underscores its rudderlessness and explains why our nation is in shambles under its watch.

“So, the APC cannot be part of the new Nigeria our citizens yearn for. It should therefore fizzle out of our political atmosphere, come 2023.”

The minority leader however cautioned that, despite its failures, the APC will fight to keep its “claws in the neck of our nation” by deploying “its stock-in-trade of propaganda, fake promises, false performance claims, intimidation of citizens and electoral manipulations in a desperate attempt to cling to power.

He said Nigerians must unite to resist what he called the APC’s shenanigans and rigging plots ahead of the 2023 elections.

