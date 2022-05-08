Economic recession: Archbishop Okubadejo charges FG on need to improve power supply

WORRIED by the negating economic realities in the country, the Diocesan Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese and the Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province of the Anglican Communion, The Most Reverend Segun Okubadejo has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, work towards improving power generation so as to improve the economy of Nigeria.

He gave this call at the Third Session of the Eighth Synod of the Diocese of Ibadan North held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo Ibadan, during the week.

In his address, Okubadejo stated that “If we must get out of this economic recession strangling us continuously, power generation is of paramount importance. Therefore the need for electricity and other industrial energy sources cannot be overemphasised for a virile modern economy. More importantly, let the government be wary of external borrowing that is putting Nigeria on sale, and ruining the future of the unborn generation.”

Speaking further, he condemned what he described as “the get rich quick syndrome” among youths, saying that “our youths are much involved in this ritual killings and money making, this is the pre-occupation of many of our youths. This should be of great concern to relevant government agencies: the church, schools, and parents. Let us rise up in the spirit of common interest and face headlong this destructive trend, inclusive of drug related issues. Let us salvage our youths from the claws of this tantalizing monster.”

He advised that the forthcoming 2023 general election should be devoid of violence while politicians aspiring to occupy various public offices should be driven by the desire to serve the citizens.