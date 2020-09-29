Economic diversification: Bauchi hosts stakeholders meeting on critical engagement

Bauchi State Government has declared its total commitment to harnessing other sectors of the economy available in a bid to boost its Internally Generated Revenue for sustainable development.

The declaration was made by the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa at a stakeholders engagement on diversification of Bauchi State Economy held in Zaranda Hotel, Bauchi on Tuesday.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu, said that the engagement with the stakeholders was to look inward towards identifying the areas that will contribute to the economic advancement of the state.

Aminu Gamawa said that, “I welcome you all to this important engagement, the whole essence of this interactive session is on economic diversification as it will not be good for us to continue relying on federation account.”

He added that, “We are now collaborating with the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to look inward in harnessing other sources of revenue generation because we have a lot of economic opportunities in Bauchi state especially in the areas of Tourism, Agriculture and solid minerals'”he said.

Dr Aminu Gamawa reassured of the readiness of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to provide enable environment for private sector to key into its economic diversification strategy in order to achieve the desired objectives.

ALSO READ: Delta govt approves recruitment of 40 pharmacists in public hospitals

Chairman of the occasion and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki pledged the readiness of his ministry towards supporting various initiatives geared the economic development of the state.

In a key note address, a member of the Mobilization and Diversification Committee in the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mr Patrick Ngedu said that the commission will continue to support and assist government at all levels on fiscal efficiency in which their revenue can be enhanced.

Patrick Ngedu who was represented by Ahmed Maikano, said that the commission is ready to assist Bauchi state government to find lasting solutions to challenges militating against optimum performance in revenue generation from other sectors of economy in the state.

He added that, ” Distinguished ladies and Gentlemen, our Commission has embarked on an Assessment Tour of Economic Diversification Projects and Programmes to further trigger the states to harness other sectors of the economy other than oil and gas in contributing to GDP of the nation.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE