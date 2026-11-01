Echoes of Legacy brings art masters together for Sogal auction

The 12th Lagos auction will showcase works by Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya, Ablade Glover, Uche Okeke, and other top artists, highlighting Africa’s modern and contemporary art.

SOGAL invites a new generation of collectors to explore the legacies of African art’s modern masters at its 12th auction, ‘Echoes of Legacy’, which brings together artists who have shaped the continent’s art scene.

The auction will be held online today, Sunday, November 1, 2026, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, after public previews at Signature Beyond Gallery in Ikoyi, Lagos, from October 28 to 30.

Signature Beyond Gallery, Sogal’s parent company, organizes the auction to show how African art has evolved from early modernists to today’s leading artists. The selection spans generations and highlights the lasting impact of artists like Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya, Ablade Glover, and Uche Okeke.

The gallery sees this theme as a chance to celebrate artists, honour their legacies, and inspire collectors. ‘Echoes of Legacy’ aims to link the history of African art with the interests of today’s growing market for modern and contemporary works.

“For the discerning collector, this is a chance to find remarkable works, connect with important artistic legacies, and add something meaningful to a collection,” the gallery said. “Discover the works and own a piece of the legacy.”

The auction will take place only online at auction.sogalart.com. Anyone who wants to bid must register to join the live sale.

Those unable to attend the online auction may submit absentee bids by email to [email protected]. Such bids must include the bidder’s full name and contact details, the relevant lot numbers and the maximum amount they are willing to offer for each work. All submissions are subject to verification and acceptance by Sogal.

New bidders need to provide valid ID and finish the registration steps. The gallery notes that incomplete submissions may not be processed.

Absentee bids must arrive by 4 pm on Saturday, November 7. The gallery reminds bidders that submitting an absentee bid does not guarantee a purchase, as all offers follow Sogal’s terms and conditions.

It also asked prospective buyers to review the catalogue and ask for condition reports if needed before bidding because bidders are responsible for checking the condition, authenticity, and suitability of each lot.