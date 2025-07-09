Echoes of 2027 as family remembers Ajimobi, five years after

WITH less than two years to the expiration of the tenure of Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde at the Agodi Government House also known as Oke-Oyinbo, echoes of the battle ahead of the next general election are already emerging. The state is under the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), while the ruling party at the national level, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has its sight fixed on that post.

It is expected that the battle for the next occupant of Oke Oyinbo will be fought between members of the two parties. And last week, all pretensions that there might be some form of camaraderie were thrown overboard at the 5th anniversary of the demise of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi. The family had hosted the event tagged: 5th-year Fidau memorial prayers in honour of the former governor.

Before that day, though, signals in Oyo State had indicated that the APC and the PDP would be hot on each others’ chase coming to the next elections. While Governor Makinde had declared that the next general election would be between Nigerians and the ruling party at the national level, the Oyo State chapter of the APC had once stated that it had served the PDP a quit notice in 2027. The latter viewed the measure as an empty threat. The PDP claimed that the pains and agonies the APC brought on the people would not allow anyone to touch its candidate with a long pole as Governor Makinde had declared that 2027 general election would be between the APC and the hungry Nigerians.

Aside from that, some divisions have also been witnessed in the APC chapter in the state, and it was noticeable at the Fidau prayers. Due to that schism, some chieftains of the party were in attendance, others stayed away. That, however, did not stop the release of some salvos targeted at passing some pre-emptive messages to the ruling PDP in the state about the all-important 2027 race.

The first indication that all was not about prayers for the soul of the departed was noticed early in the programme as the arrangement of seats stirred a sort of drama. The intrigue ensued when the protocol officers attached to the incumbent deputy governor, Mr Bayo Lawal, insisted that their boss would not take the seat provided for him. The deputy governor had been arranged to sit beside the former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan. But the protocol officers attached to Lawal, the incumbent deputy governor, opted for another seat placed beside a former Senate Leader, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin.

As soon as the dust on that settled, the host of the event and wife of the former Governor Ajimobi, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, left no one in doubt on the political undercurrent of the event of the day. She opened the gate for the political torrents, when she stated that though politics could not be devoid of rancor, it has to be managed effectively. She gave a lengthy lecture on what she learnt from her husband in what she called the University of Politics, the 2027 race, and the battle ahead of the PDP. She said she learnt a lot from the brand of politics played by her husband, which she said is all about offence and forgiveness. She said her husband would be smiling in his grave, having seen that she is upholding his legacy that revolves around ensuring the party’s success in any elections conducted in the state.

She went further: “I am a graduate of the University of Politics, where I spent 18 years. The number of years spent has qualified me for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD). Politics is about managing people. If you can manage people, you’re a politician. Anyone who calls him or herself a politician and cannot manage people should go back to their home and sleep.

“If you cannot manage people; if your human relation is zero; if you’re full of yourself; if you’re arrogant; if you cannot say sorry when you’ve done something wrong, then you’re not a politician. That means you cannot manage people. So I worked with somebody for over; I think my husband went into politics in 2002, almost 20 years, 18 years, I lived with a politician.

“It’s enough to graduate. We go to university; we graduate in four years. If you have a referral, you graduate in five or six years. But, I was in that university for 18 years, so I could call myself a PhD holder in politics. So, for me, politics is very easy. Today, we’ve had people here that we’ve not spoken for years; they’ve been here; they came into my house.

“The moment somebody comes into your house, it’s over. Whatever grudge you have against each other, it’s gone. He must have swallowed a lot of pride for him to come into this house after so many years. So, if you’re a politician and you can’t forgive, then you can’t thrive. And if you’re a human being that you cannot learn how to forgive people, you cannot thrive in politics. They all go hand in hand. So, it’s been easy for me. I’ve had my own bullets, but I have bulletproof under whatever I’m wearing. So, whatever bullets come, I’m ready to take it. You shoot me, I shoot you. You massage my back, I massage your back. You massage my ego, I massage your ego. You respect me, I respect you. If you disrespect me, I give it back to you. I’m not afraid of anybody except the Almighty God, the Creator of man, and that’s the one that created me.

“A lot of people look at me today and say, you speak like your husband, 18 years in politics, and I lived with him for 40 years. And if you know Abiola Ajimobi, he was a very principled man, a very eloquent man, a very disciplined and principled man, a forgiving man. All those attributes I have taken from him, I will continue to hold them to pray that the APC in Oyo States, God will give us the wisdom and the divine direction to come together.

On the chances of the party in 2027, she said: “I keep saying it to people, a house divided against itself cannot stand. If we are going to war in 2027, that’s what I tell you, it’s going to be war. PDP must go. Whatever they want to do, whatever they want to try, whatever tricks. All powers belong to God, but we are going to beg God, and we are going to fight them.

“Whatever they have in the state, we have at the federal level. We have money, we have money in the state, we have money in the federal level. We have all the support we need. We are not going to be intimidated. So let them get ready for us. We are ready for them. Let them get ready for us.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: JAMB sets 150 as cut-off mark for universities

On the vacuum created by the demise of her husband, she said: “Five years and it just seems like yesterday to me. As you all know, my husband was not just my husband. He was my friend. He was my number one supporter. He was my mentor. He was my leader. And he was my cheerleader. So not having him around me just makes me feel so vulnerable. But honestly, standing here today, I want to say thank you to the Almighty God; the one who has kept me going, the one who has sustained me, and the one who has enabled me to be able to stand on my feet.

“Life has not been the same. But I know that one day everybody has to go. He’s not the first to go, and he won’t be the last to go. It’s what we call God’s time. When it is our time, we all go. I miss him so much. I really, do miss him. But I know that what he would want is for me to be strong and uphold his legacy. And that’s what I’m doing today, trying to keep the flag flying and holding forth on his behalf. But it has been a tough journey, been a tough five years, tough season. I have seen people in different capacities. I have seen people for who they are. But, you know, like I always say, thank you, God. My husband never had a very close friend. And he’s always told me not to rely on anybody, not to depend on anybody. And he says, that’s just what he tells me all the time. Always, I have been able to do that.

“So, there’s nothing anybody has done to me in the past five years that has kind of jolted me more than I can withstand. But people would always be people. Life would always be life. But above all, when you hold on to God, you’ll always stand up and hold your head up. That’s what I’m doing. And all the lessons he has imbibed into my life, I use them every day, lessons that when he was alive, I thought they were nothing to write home about. But today, they resonate. And I find that they are now like my road map. Okay. I thank God for the people that are around him when he was alive, particularly the Ajumose Marines. Let me just use this opportunity to say a big thank you to them. They have been very supportive, and they’ve made the political terrain very easy for me to navigate through.”

The fifth year fidau went well but Mrs Ajimobi left no one in doubt that she had learnt from her husband’s politics while he was alive.