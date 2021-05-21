Ebubeagu: Don’t politicise security issues, Ebonyi indigenes tell gov Umahi

Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has cautioned the state governor, Dave Umahi to refrain from politicising management of security in the South east state.

A statement signed by the AESID President, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, expressed concern that the regional security outfit in the zone, Ebubeagu was about to be used to intimidate certain leaders of the opposition party in Ebonyi state.

Governor Umahi at a recent meeting on on May 19, 2021 with the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Etem Ene Okon and other CPs and officers under the Zone 9 Command had threatened to deal with opposition leaders whom he claimed were instigating crisis in the state.

Further checks revealed that federal lawmakers in the National Assembly at a press briefing in Abuja have raised alarm on threats to their lives and alleged that Governor Umahi was the mastermind of the plot.

Ambassador Oluchukwu in a statement declared that nothing untoward should happen to leaders of People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi State whom he noted are now in the bad books of Governors Umahi for refusing to join him in his new political platform, the All Progressives Congress.

He said: “To this end therefore, we call on the security agencies to hold Umahi accountable should any evil or attack befall the listed and unlisted PDP stakeholders whom he has vowed to deal with using the supposed Ebubeagu outfit which ordinarily should be a regional security platform that would have been more concerned about manning the porous Ebonyi borders.

“While we condemn in strongest terms, this imminent threats on the lives of Ebonyi opposistion leaders, we wish to once again appeal to Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to immediately redeploy both the State’s Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu and the said AIG, Zone 9, Etem Ene Okon as we believe that the both have already become very willing tools in the evil hands of the governor.

“But it appears the governor is not only remaining on a free fall but wants total anarchy in our once peaceful state. The live and let live, stay in your party and let others remain in theirs sermon that AESID have been preaching to the governor appears to have utterly fallen on deaf ears.”

While expressing shock over the statements credited to the governor, the group condemned the recourse to name calling by governor Umahi.

“Again, we condemn this baseless resort to name-callings and onslaughts against elders of the PDP for the simple reason that they saw very cogent reasons to remain in the PDP when the governor embarked on his rather solitary sojourn to the ruling APC.

“Whereas as a group we, just like the rest of Ebonyians may have no problems with his decision to dump the party that gave him their all since his political journey, we are irked by his unfortunate lies and desperation to play politics with everything in the state including security issues as represented in his claim in the said audio clip.”

