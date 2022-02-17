Ebubeagu arrests 12 suspected hard drugs dealers in Ebonyi

Twelve members of a drug syndicate that allegedly specializes in the distribution of hard drugs such as Methamphetamine, popularly known as Mkpurummiri has been arrested by Ebonyi State command of the Ebubeagu Security outfit.

Parading the suspects at the command office, Abakaliki, the State Security Consultant, Chief Stanley Emegha, said that the security outfit, on a tip-off, stormed the hideout of the syndicate and arrested 12 of them while others escaped.

During the raid, two live cartridges among other items were also recovered from the suspects.

He then urged members of the public to avail the security outfit with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the remaining members of the syndicate as security remains everyone’s business following the increase in the criminal activities that are perpetrated by hoodlums.

He said: “I have always emphasised that security is everybody’s business. we got hints yesterday on a gang that specialise in these hard drugs, latest, the Mkpurummiri.”

Chief Emegha said that apart from the hard drugs and other substances recovered from the suspects, live ammunition and other weapons were also recovered from them.

“When we got information of their activities, I immediately arranged with the Ebubeagu personnel who stormed their hideout and luckily, we were able to arrest them with all these items.

"Twelve of them are here, though, there are still some of them that are at large, we promise strongly that we will do everything possible to get those at large.

“I want to use the opportunity to call on the public, information is very vital, a key to security. If we get the information, we will do the needful.”

The security consultant said that the suspects would be handed over to the police for interrogation and possible prosecution.

He expressed regret that some persons in the society who do not want the security of lives and properties of Ebonyi people to be protected are calling for the disbandment of Ebube-Agu.

He also called on the people to resist the plot by a few individuals to label Ebube Agu Security Network as a bad group but urged them to continue to support the outfit for a better output.