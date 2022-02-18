Ebonyi varsity teachers exempt selves from nationwide strike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ebonyi State University(EBSU) chapter has said that it will not join the ongoing nationwide strike of the union.

Chairman, ASUU-EBSU Caretaker Committee, Dr Nwambeke Chinedu stated this at a press briefing in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He noted that one of the reasons ASUU-EBSU will not be joining the industrial action was ASUU-NEC indifferent to the issues concerning ASUU-EBSU which ought to have been resolved by the NEC.

“It is on this note that we once more call on all our members to go about their normal official duties and attend lectures as ASUU-EBSU has decided to use its liberty of not joining the industrial action.

“We equally call on our students to remain on campus as lectures and other academic activities will continue to go on uninterrupted,” he stated.

Nwambeke alleged that Dr Ikechukwu Igwenyi, Acting Chairperson of ASUU-EBSU was suspended in September last year for acts inconsistent with ASUU constitution, usurpation of office of other executive members of the union among others.

“The suspended Acting Chairman refused to meet up with the resolutions of the congress which forced another Congress of ASUU-EBSU to unanimously sack the executive and set-up a Caretaker Committee to drive the affairs of the union and conduct a fresh election to put the union on a proper footing.

“In all these, the National Office of ASUU was put on notice and up till today, ASUU NEC has abandoned the branch to her fate over the crisis deliberately caused by ASUU-NEC,” he averred.

