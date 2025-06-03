Ebonyi varsity holds maiden alumni lecture series June 10

Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, has announced that it will hold its maiden edition of the Alumni Lecture Series on 10 June 2025.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Michael Ugota Awoke, named distinguished alumnus, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Dr Chima Desmond Anyaso as the keynote speaker.

He stated that the event is designed to recognise and celebrate EBSU alumni who have made exceptional contributions in their fields, communities, and society at large.

The theme for the 2025 Distinguished Alumni Lecture is “From Classroom to Boardroom: The Power of Education in Shaping Destiny.”

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the theme reflects Dr Anyaso’s journey—from his early days as an undergraduate in the Department of English and Literature at Ebonyi State University to his rise as one of Nigeria’s most influential business leaders.

“Dr Anyaso is the Chief Executive Officer of Caades Group, a multi-sector conglomerate with investments in real estate, oil and gas, healthcare, hospitality, and more.

“Companies under the Caades Group umbrella include Chimbaland Properties and Investment Ltd, Ceecon Oil and Gas Ltd, Oil Rigs Global Resources Ltd, Le Paris Continental Hotel, St. Edwards Specialist Hospital and Cardiac Centre, and Mactom and Reid Consortium.”

Beyond business, Dr Anyaso is deeply committed to social impact. He is the founder and sponsor of both the Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation and the Chima Anyaso Foundation, which have empowered hundreds of Nigerians through education and entrepreneurship initiatives.

He has received numerous national and international honours, including the African Achievers Award for Community Development, Youth Icon of the Year (2017), and Vanguard Personality of the Year (2024). He has also been listed among the Top 20 Business Professionals in Nigeria by both Vanguard and Champion Newspaper.

The 10 June lecture will not only honour Dr Anyaso’s accomplishments but also provide a platform for him to share insights, experiences, and leadership lessons with students, faculty, and members of the public—fostering a spirit of aspiration and excellence across the university community.

The Distinguished Alumni Lecture Series is a flagship initiative of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, led by Professor Nkechi Emma-Echiegu, with key support from Professor Philip Omoke and Dr Chike Onwe.

