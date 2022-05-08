Ebonyi three-man delegate congress will favour all stakeholders — Ogba

Senator representing Ebonyi Central in the National Assembly, Obinna Ogba, on Saturday said the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will resolve all the issues in the state chapter of the party before the party primaries.

A crisis has engulfed the party last week during the three-man delegate congress of the party which led to the postponement of the congress twice.

The national leadership of the party dissolved the ad-hoc committee set up to conduct the congress following the complaint by the chairman of the committee who alleged that he was held hostage in a hotel and forced to compromise the congress.

A new five-man ad-hoc committee was set up to conduct the congress at the weekend.

Ogba who is one of the 13 persons that have picked forms to contest the 2023 governorship election under the PDP, told journalists that all the issues in the party would be resolved before the primaries of the party.

“I believe strongly that the 3-man delegate congress will be credible and will be acceptable by everybody. In politics, if you have 99%, you have 90%, is as good as everybody has accepted it. The last one we had was cancelled because the Chairman of that panel reported that he was under duress and collected the whole materials he came with and because of that, the National cancelled the whole members and reconstituted a new 5-man adhoc committee. The name of the chairman of the new adhoc committee is Hon. Calistus Anyanwu. You have Emeka Nzekwe, Emeka Okeke and others as members.

“My relationship with my state chairman, Silas Onu is that relationship between a party member and a state chairman. It is very cordial and we don’t have any problem. In terms of confidence, you know that I don’t have that confidence in the chairman but the problem is that it is not the duty of the chairman to conduct an election.

“PDP is a very big party, there is no problem in the party in the state. National is capable, they will handle the issues, they will resolve the issues. Before the House of Assembly congress, the National will resolve all the issues.

“Somebody drew my attention to a court order but you know I am not the chairman. Maybe there have not communicated to the chairman of the panel but if there communicate to the Chairman, he may decide to call it off. As for me, I am a very loyal party member and a law-abiding citizen. If there is any court order, we have to respect the order and if there is none, the election goes on. For me and my supporters, we don’t have any problem, if there is a court order to stop it, fine and good. If there is no court order, fine and good. Anyhow it goes, we are prepared for the election,” he said.