Ebonyi Supreme Court judgement: It’s time to unite, fight uncommon enemy ―​​ PDP

Following the Supreme Court Judgement which upheld Odii Ifeanyi as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State for the 2023 elections, a group has called on party members to unite and put the state back on the path of unity, progress and prosperity.

Abia Onyike, Director of Media and Publicity of the group AnyiChuks GrassRoot Support Organization disclosed this during a press conference in Abakaliki shortly, the Supreme Court dismissed all pending appeal cases on the PDP Governorship Primaries in the state.

According to Onyike, all the litigations and disputations have been put to rest within the ranks of their party. He however urged all their party members to come together for the sake of the state progress and posterity.

“It is now obvious that we have to unite and fight for our common aspiration and put Ebonyi State back on the path of unity, progress and prosperity.

“It should be noted that the essence of the litigations was not necessarily powered play, but the quest to engender internal democratic values in our great party, the PDP particularly in Ebonyi State.

Consequently, our dear leaders, stakeholders, teeming members, and supporters should note that this victory is for all of us. And this is the time to unite and fight our common foes and rejig our patriotic efforts to reverse the slide of our dear state into unnecessary rancours, acrimonies and retrogression.

"The PDP remains the major political party with a household name in Ebonyi State.





“We must, therefore, display our ever-burning sense of patriotism, selflessness and pursuit of the common good.”