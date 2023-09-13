A sociopolitical group, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023 has presented its South East Zonal Director, Nwaji Obirija, to fill the vacant seat of the Ebonyi South Senatorial district at the red chamber of the National Assembly.

The group said the decision to push Obirija forward came on the heel of the numerous calls by his kinsmen and entire people of the Ebonyi South Senatorial district.

The senate seat became vacant when the former occupant, Senator David Umahi was appointed the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

Foremost Tinubu’s support group, while unveiling its candidate for the vacant Senate seat for Ebonyi South Senatorial district in a statement signed by the National Director, Media & Publicity, Comrade Adeboye Adebayo, the project described Obirija as a man to beat and eminently qualify to represent them at the senate.

“We are using this medium to inform Nigerians, general public and indeed the good people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District that Mr Nwaji Obirija has answered their calls to represent them at the senate after the appointment of our Leader, His Excellency, David Umahi as the Minister of Works by our dear president; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Mr. Nwaji Obirija hails from from Ogazi Obirija Compound, Ikwu-Ano, Amoffia Ukawu, Onicha Local Government Area was a former aspirant of the State House of Assembly under the defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party in the state.

“He has contributed immensely to the sustenance and deepening of democracy in Nigeria and Ebonyi State in particular. His firm belief in the course of progressive ideologies is unwavering and he has since been doing all that is required to nurture its growth and development for the good of all” Adebayo said.

According to the statement “Obirija was our State Coordinator in Ebonyi State for many years under our mother platform; Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation, AGF, before he was appointed as the South East Zonal Coordinator of the organization, coordinating all its activities and funding in the states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and through his former and current office.

“He has displayed enormous capacity, loyalty and genuine commitment to the principles and ideals of our Principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has paid his dues and he deserved all the support he needs” the statement said.

Adebayo further said “During 2023 Presidential, National Assembly and Gubernatorial elections, your Obirija mobilized human, material and financial resources to ensure victories for all the candidates of our great party in Ebonyi state and beyond.

He personally donated resources to mobilize people for campaigns across the south east, he donated campaign materials like 1000 branded T-shirts, branded notebooks for school pupils, 1000 branded Face caps, branded menstrual cups and bill boards across south eastern region among others.





“Onicha Local government area has never been in the Senate before. Onicha is divided into two blocs East and West, with Onicha West having a Council Boss and has produced 3 Commissioners while Onicha East is left with nothing. Going down memory lane, all the Local government areas in Ebonyi South senatorial district except Onicha have taken their turn in Senatorial position in the past 16 years.” Adebayo concluded.

