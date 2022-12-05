Ebonyi shopping mall opens for business, employs over 300 persons

Over 300 jobs have been generated as a shopping mall newly constructed by the Ebonyi State government opened for business.

Manager of 3rd retail Africa, Eze Igwe, one of the investors disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists in Abakaliki.

Igwe said “we are proud to announce that one of Nigeria’s biggest retail brands, Everyday Supermarket is the anchor tenant in the mall and is finally ready to open its doors and give the teeming consumers of Ebony State and its environs an exciting shopping.

“The biggest achievement of this investment made by the administration of His Excellency the state governor is the socioeconomic impact on the state. As we speak, the mall has already generated 300 jobs and counting. At full capacity, this mall will have over 2000 direct workforce with the benefits of income and wealth creation which will have a significant multiplier effect on the economy of the State. There will be growth in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Ebonyi State.

“This mall is positioned to be the best investment destination in the South of Nigeria and will play a major role in poverty reduction in the state.

“We have witnessed an amazing social transformation in Ebonyi State in the past couple of years and the consumption index has increased significantly. These are visible features of a cosmopolitan city and clear indicators of rapidly growing emerging economy. We are confident that Returns on investment to the state will exceed expectations even in the medium term.

“As part of the year-end activities, we are putting together a Food, Drink, Dance and Shopping Carnival that will run between Monday 12 December to Sunday 18, December 2022. This event will be as entertaining as it is rewarding for consumers and businesses at the mall.”