Registered voters in Abakaliki North Constituency, Ebonyi State, have expressed concerns over alleged disenfranchisement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The voters made the claims at the Achi/Udemezue polling unit 019, where they were expected to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

According to the voters, they were originally registered to vote at polling booth 009, but INEC created new polling units, and some of them were transferred to polling booth 019.

However, they claim that during the previous presidential election, voters who could not find their names at booth 009 were directed to booth 019, and they were able to vote.

Mr Leonard Obijiofor, one of the affected voters, accused INEC of disenfranchising the people by not allowing them to vote in their original polling unit.

“We want INEC to allow the people to vote. They should check their booklet and allow those whose names are there to vote. INEC ought to have given the voters cards that bear 019 before now, so in the absence, they should stop disenfranchising the people,” he said.

However, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Charles Akpuenika, commended INEC for the early commencement of the election, stating that INEC officials arrived at the polling units as early as 7:30 am with election materials, and voting commenced by 8:30 am.

He added that despite the disruption of the exercise by some disgruntled elements, the process was free and fair.

Meanwhile, the presiding officer in polling unit 019, Paul Oketa, reported that the BVAS had been working perfectly, and the turnout was appreciable.

However, an observer from the Christian Association of Nigeria, Victor, alleged that the security agencies were aiding irregularities in the poll.

“Yes, there is indeed the presence of security men, but they are not doing their work. I can confirm that there is a high level of laxity among them, and there is vote-buying and the rest of them,” he said.





