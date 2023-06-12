The Member representing Afikpo North and Edda Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Hon Iduma Igariwey Enwo, has expressed his appreciation to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for signing into law an Act to Alter Section 291 of the 1999 Constitution, allowing for consistency in the retirement age and allowances of Judicial Officers of Superior Courts of Record and related matters.

Hon. Igariway, who sponsored the bill, disclosed this on Monday while thanking the Chief of Staff to Mr President, Femi Gbajabiamila, for ensuring the smooth passage of the Bill through all the stages of its legislative journey when he was the Speaker.

In his statement, Hon Igariway highlighted that the provisions of this alteration Bill aim to bring about consistency in the retirement age and allowances of Judicial officers of superior courts of record. He emphasized that the signing of the Bill will encourage commitment, boost morale among Judicial officials, and foster the speedy dispensation of justice.

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, National Assembly, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, who authorized a detailed analysis of the Bill.

The analysis recommended necessary legislative support for the Bill to ensure its swift passage and stated that “the provisions of this alteration Bill are laudable as it seeks to bring about consistency in the retirement age and allowances of Judicial officers of superior courts of record.

This is important as it will encourage commitment and boost morale among Judicial officials and engender speedy dispensation of Justice.”

Hon. Igariway also acknowledged that the Constitutional Amendment Bill signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the first piece of legislation signed into law during his presidency. The State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, stated that “with the signing of the Constitutional amendment Bill, retirement age and pension rights of Judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity.”

The alteration to the retirement age means that judges of superior courts, including the High Court, Federal High Court, Industrial Court, Sharia Court, and Customary Court of Appeal, will now retire at the age of 70 instead of 65, aligning with the retirement age of judges of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

In conclusion, Hon. Igariway extended his appreciation to the former Speaker and current Chief of Staff to Mr President, Femi Gbajabiamila, for ensuring the smooth passage of the Bill, as well as to Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman for authorizing the detailed analysis.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for swiftly acting on his Bill, stating, “Thank you, Mr President, for hitting the ground running with my Bill!”

