Ebonyi PDP publicity secretary’s arraignment suffers setback as police return him to station

Police in Ebonyi State have failed to arraign the Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nwoba Chika Nwoba, who has been detained since Sunday.

Nwoba was brought to the Magistrate Court two of the State Judiciary Headquarters Abakaliki around 4 pm by a team of armed Policemen in a white van.

After spending about 20 minutes in the court premises he was driven out of the premises by the policemen.

Mr Nwoba’s lawyer, Luke Nkwegu, who spoke to him briefly through the window of the van told reporters that the publicity secretary complained of having severe health challenges after he was allegedly beaten by those who arrested him.

He said: “Thugs beat him up to the extent that he can’t see. The Police have refused to allow him to see his doctors despite the fact that he is having health challenges as a result of the beating he received. The Police have also refused to arrest those who beat him up.”

It was gathered that the Police brought him to the court to enter his charges and notify the court that he is in their custody.

Police Commissioner, Garba Aliyu, however, denied the allegations by the PDP lawyer.

Hé said Nwoba has been having free access to visitors who have been coming to see him all day at the station.

“No one is infringing on his right to seeing his visitors. If the lawyers still want to see him, they should come now and they will see him,” he said.

He noted that Mr Nwoba was not arraigned today because the Magistrate has closed for the day, adding that he will likely be arraigned tomorrow.

It would be recalled that Nwoba was arrested by members of Ebubeagu Security outfit, Ebonyi State chapter who intercepted a car he was driving in on the Abakaliki-Enugu Highway.

The State Deputy Chairman of PDP, Ifeanyi Nworie, who was with Mr Nwoba when he was arrested had accused the Ebubeagu operatives of beating him up after which they bundled him into their car.

But Stanley Okoro Emegha, who is the State Consultant on Security denied Nwoba was beaten by the Ebubeagu Security Outfit members.

