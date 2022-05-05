Ebonyi PDP chairman, Senator at war over shooting at party secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Ebonyi State, Silas Onu, has alleged the Senator representing Ebonyi Central zone Senator Obinna Ọgba of causing the fracas that led to the shooting at the party secretariat during the three-man ward ad-hoc delegates election on Wednesday.

According to Onu, it was the security agents that shot into the air to disperse thugs brought by the senator to foment trouble at the secretariat.

Onu also alleged that Mr Ogba also brought the thugs to attack zonal vice chairman of the party.

He said: “Today, as our hardworking state party officials were busy coordinating the takeoff of our three man ward ad-hoc delegates election, our zonal vice chairman North – James Onah was attacked by thugs sent by Senator Obinna Ogba.

“They attacked him while on duty, but for the quick intervention of our galant police security personnel, it would have been worse,” Onu said.

The chairman alleged that the mission of the attackers was to retrieve the Sienna van donated to the party by Senator Ogba.





He said there was no need to violently retrieve a gift, as the senator is free to request for the return of his donated vehicles and the party will oblige him immediately

Continuing he said: “Yesterday, the same senator brought thugs to the state secretariat of the party and thereafter sponsored a negative news report against the party.

“This is desperation for power taken too far and we as a party will deal decisively with this crime by ensuring that the necessary law enforcement agencies carry out their duty effectively.

But Senator Ogba in a statement by his Media Aide, Godfrey Chikwere, debunked the accusation.

Chikwere in a statement made available to newsmen in Abakaliki said “historically, it is in public knowledge that there is no political violence traceable to the person of Senator Obinna Ogba since his successful growth in Ebonyi and national political space.

“We encourage the general public to see his allegation as pedestrian, infantile and possibly induced by pressure to protect his name and the legal profession that he is gradually dragging to the gutters.

“Don’t forget that Mr Silas Onu is in cordial, compassionate and gross love with press releases and can hardly do without one on a daily or weekly basis. So expect more from him.”

Mr Chikwere while noting that Ogba is focused and won’t be distracted, advised Mr Onu to, as a Youth hoping to grow in Nigeria political space to see himself as a role model to other Youths in Nigeria Political environment and take one step at a time.

Meanwhile, due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi today, the state government have banned all forms of political gatherings in the state.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji stated this in a statement.

Mr Orji also said the state government have directed that no form of canon blasting should be used at any ceremony anywhere in the state for the two days of the visit.

He also warned companies in the state not to use any form of explosives during the period of the president’s visit to the state.

Mr Orji explained that the decision to ban political gatherings was due to the embarrassing shootings and violence at the PDP three-man delegates congress in the state.

Mr Orji however, said that any political party or group that wants to hold any activity must first obtain permission from the commissioner of police before doing so.