Ebonyi PDP asks supporters to disregard suspension of members

The People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi State has called on its teeming supporters and the public to disregard the purported suspension of some prominent stakeholders of the party in the state by the recently dissolved Onyekachi Nwebonyi-led State Executive.

Following the recent controversial defection of Governor David Umahi to the All Progressives Congress, the National Working Committee of the PDP had on Tuesday, November 17 dissolved the State Working Committee chaired by Onyekachi Nwebonyi.

They had gone ahead to appoint a Caretaker Committee with Fred Udeogu as Chairman.

Nwebonyi in reaction had addressed a Press conference asserting that the NWC lacked powers to suspend them, maintaining that him and his State Executive Committee were still in charge of the party in the state.

Nwebonyi went ahead to put up radio announcements suspending some staunch Stakeholders of the party in the state, including Senator Sam Egwu.

Meanwhile in a release signed by the Legal Adviser of the Party’s State Caretaker Committee, Mudi Erhenede, the purported suspension was described as both a nullity and a criminal distortion of events’ sequence.

They called for total disregard of the announcement, adding that the announcers has no right to do so, having been dissolved by the NWC in exercise of its constitutional rights.

The Statement re-emphasized the Commitment of the Stakeholders in rebuilding the Party in the State.

Major part of the Statement reads: “.All genuine members of our bdear Part, the PDP in Ebonyi State are hereby advised to disregard the announcement being made on radio alleging that some critical stakeholders of the PDP in Ebonyi State bhave been suspended from the Party.

“Further take notice that the erstwhile Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi led State Working Committee of PDP in Ebonyi State was validly and legally dissolved by the National Working Committee of PDP on Tuesday, the 17th day of November, 2020 from which date they ceased to be the officers of the PDP.

“Be further informed that the purported letter of suspension was written on Wednesday, the 18th day of November, 2020 at Osborne Hotel, Abakaliki, but was criminally backdated to read 13th November,2020 as several Ward Chairmen of PDP who were invited to be a part of the criminal plot refused to participate in it.

“That His Excellency, Dr. Sam Egwu and all PDP members in the National Assembly as well as the members of the PDP Caretaker Committee of Ebonyi State remain faithful and dedicated members of our great Party, and are fully in charge of efforts to rebuild our great Party.

“That Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi and his cohorts are now agents of APC who are being used by the recent decampees to misinform unsuspecting members of the public.”

The Statement finally urged all genuine PDP faithful to remain undaunted and committed to the ideals of the party.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE