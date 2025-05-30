Ebonyi: Nwifuru employs 600 health workers, establishes three oxygen-producing plants

Ebonyi State Government says it has employed no fewer than 600 Doctors, Nurses and other workers in the State healthcare system.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Moses Ekuma, made this known in Abakaliki the State capital.

According to the commissioner, the recruitment and high salary of Doctors in the State is to encourage them to discharge their duties effectively which has helped to tackle health emergency cases at the various health facilities in the State, South East, Nigeria.

Ekuma, also noted that the state government with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), procured and established oxygen plants sited at various locations in the three senatorial districts of the state with its head.

“It was also part of our moves to improve qualitative healthcare for the citizens.

“When we came on board, we discovered that our health personnel were sourcing for oxygen from Port Harcourt, Rivers, then we spoke with the UNICEF on the issue and that request was approved.

“We have one at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, the state capital; Owutu-Edda General Hospital, Edda local government area (LGA) and Onueke General Hospital, Ezza-South LGA,” he said.

Ekuma said that within the two years, the state government also procured ambulance vehicles and began the operation of emergency ambulance services.

“The ambulance emergency service became necessary to help pregnant women in terms of labour and some other emergencies like dog or snake bites among others.

“The victims can access the ambulance services free of charge within 48 hours,” he added.

On manpower, Ekuma noted that over 600 health personnel were employed in the state health workforce, including the medical doctors, nurses and midwives.

“Not only that we employ them, we also made improvements on their allowances; cars and comfortable accommodations were provided in order to retain them working with us, the state government.

“This is also to reduce the search for greener pastures among doctors. The Governor gave SUV cars to doctors and place the least salaries at N500,000 per month.

“All the health facilities have been upgraded because the Governor wants the best for his people. We have facility, where the midwives are being trained and over 100 midwives have benefited from it.

“So, we have the Governor that have his people at heart,” the Commissioner stated.

