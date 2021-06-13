Ebonyi ministry of education donates 4,000 books to revive state library

Ministry of Education in Ebonyi State has revived the forgotten state library with over 4,000 pieces of books covering about 36 subjects for nursery, primary, junior and senior secondary schools.

The immediate past Commissioner for Education, Dr Onyebuchi Chima, made this known to newsmen in Abakaliki while handing over the books to the Acting Director, Ebonyi State Library at weekend.

According to Chima, the donation was part of events marking this year’s International Children’s Day to encourage reading, research and writing among school children for a more positive impact.

Handing over the books, Chima explained that the book stock were built from various collections submitted by different authors for review and approval by the ministry for use in Ebonyi State schools.

He then commended Governor David Umahi for his unrelenting interest in improving the education sector.

Chima explained: “We started our book review in January and rounded it off in May.

“What you are seeing today is what we have already done, and we are making it public to the press today.

“It was part of our Children’s Day event; to give books to our children.

“This event would have happened on May 27, but we needed to stamp these books.

“Here we have over 4,000 books, covering over 36 subject areas from the nursery to senior secondary school.

“One thing is remarkable in this year’s book review: the ministry of education tried to do something different, to involve industry practitioners, the best of the academia in its review.

“We brought them together in a conference for them to review the books that are approved for usage in the 2021/2022 academic year, starting from September.

“The books would be used for the next three years for Junior and Senior Secondary and for the next six years for the nursery and basic education: Primary one to primary six.

“We would be giving these books to the Library for Ebonyi State.

“In the past, these books were either given to the reviewers as parting gifts or distributed to the hinterlands where they often end up missing in on of the teachers’ house.”

Chima added: “When we started, we visited the library, we noticed that Ebonyi State Library had little or no books for nursery, primary, junior and senior secondary schools.

“No wonder the children at these levels of education do not know how to use the library. We want to encourage them to start using the library.”

Receiving the books, the Acting Director, Ebonyi State Library Board, Ugbor Igariwey, appreciated the ex-commissioner and the entire management of the ministry for the gesture, promising to effectively preserve the books for the ultimate benefit of Ebonyi populace.

Igariwey explained that the library had only 3,000 books before now and expressed excitement over the gesture which she noted would greatly expand their collection to enhance quality and variety in reading and research in the state library.

The ex-commissioner was accompanied to the event by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Elijah Itumo; and Head of Department, Curriculum Development, Virginia Egbu, among others.

Recall that Chima was among the members of the State Executive Council recently dissolved by Governor Umahi.

