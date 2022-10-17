Ebonyi LP senatorial candidate, Okorie, arrested not kidnapped ― Ebonyi CP

Latest News
By Egbo Grace - Abakaliki
Police illicit drug dealers Benue,Kwara Police nab armed robbery gang with 87 mobile phones, 10 laptops, Police decry report on salary, Police arrest pastor, 13 suspects for illegal arms deal, other criminal offences in Oyo, Police arrest 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing co-tenant to death in Ondo, LP supporters Lagos Police ,Police barricade Ekwueme square, Police parley vigilantes , Policeman killed in Edo hoodlums attack, as govt debunks ISWAP attack, Vigilante use AK-47, Edo police kill kidnapper, Police take over 3rd Mainland Bridge, Ondo arrest tricycle rider, Police nab suspected kidnappers, DSS police van robbery,Market guard killed in Plateau, Police arraign two in Benin , Operatives of the Kwara State Police command have arrested some suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims., police recover missing teenager, Police arrest 36-year-old, Kogi Police banks Ankpa,Police parade two suspects, Police suspected rapist Ebonyi, Bauchi Police rescue three, Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man, Police arrest 2 for, Ondo police denies, Ebonyi LP senatorial

The Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba has confirmed the arrest of the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Ebonyi south, Hon Linus Abba Okorie.

The CP stated this in a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu on Monday.

According to the CP, Okorie was neither abducted nor kidnapped and warns that people should desist from painting pictures of insecurity in the State by propagating unfounded rumours.

Anyanwu said “The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Aliyu Garba, therefore, makes it categorically clear that Honourable Linus Abaa Okorie was neither abducted nor kidnapped and warns that people should desist from painting pictures of insecurity in the State by propagating unfounded rumours.

“Ebubeagu is a lawfully established local security outfit by the House of Assembly and Government of Ebonyi State. If the outfit as empowered by the State Law, arrests anybody, it shouldn’t be interpreted as abduction or kidnapping because those terms mean different things. However, it is expected that the outfit after effecting such an arrest, should hand over the matter to the Police for further investigation and other necessary actions which have played out in this instance.

“In view of the above, Dr David Ogbonna of Hon Linus Okorie CaringHeart Foundation is warned to henceforth know the implication of the wrong choice of words when next dishing out information for public consumption otherwise he will face the dire consequences as enshrined in the laws of the land”.

“Sequel to initial viral rumours renting the air, cum a Press Release accredited to one Dr David Ogbonna of HON LINUS OKORIE CARING HEART FOUNDATION, purporting that Hon Linus Abaa Okorie, a former member of House of Representatives, was ‘abducted/kidnapped’ yesterday (16/10/2022), the Ebonyi State Police Command swung into action and later traced the said Honourable Okorie (who had evaded many Police arrests/invitations), to the head office of the Ebubeagu Security Outfit at the Old Government House.

Anyanwu added “Police detectives were briefed on why he was arrested which includes; his activities and utterances that incited and provoked the violence that engulfed Onicha LGA which led to suspected IPOB/ESN operatives or unknown gunmen to unleash mayhem in the area, leaving seven (7) persons dead at the end of that fracas. Hence, the case has now been taken over by the Police Command for a scrupulous investigation.

“Secondly, Hon Linus Abaa Okorie was severally invited by the Security and Intelligence Bureau of the Command over a petition dated 23/3/2022, authored by The State’s Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, alleging that he was spreading fake news against His Excellency, Engr Dave Umahi accusing the Governor of illegally withdrawing #6.7 billion from State Government’s Account to fund the Appeal Court Judgment against his removal from office, etc.

“Similar to the above is another series of false allegations against the Government of Ebonyi State and the Police Command in his social media handles.

“When invited by the SIB over the false allegations and petition, Honourable Linus Abaa Okorie in his characteristic pompous manner refused vehemently to report to the SIB for a chat. Rather he chose to file fallacious suits against the Police Command.

“It is also pertinent to mention that Honourable Linus Abaa Okorie also has a pending case in which he is implicated in a drug-related offence where the suspects purported to be his agents were arrested for Hard drug sales and use at his City Hub Inn, Mile 50, Abakaliki. The case was later transferred to the NDLEA for further necessary actions.”

The CP further reassures the good people of Ebonyi State that there is no cause for alarm and advises that everyone should go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation, please.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

LP raises alarm over kidnap of Ebonyi senatorial candidate

Latest News

Again, police say no to Labour Party Lekki rally

Latest News

Plateau LP gubernatorial candidate picks former legislator as running mate

Latest News

ASUU strike: Group carpets Umahi, says his remarks explain poor state of education in…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More