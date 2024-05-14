Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi, on Tuesday, adopted Hon Prince Chima Ekumankama as their consensus candidate for the forthcoming local government elections.

The Party stakeholders and leaders disclosed this in a meeting chaired by Senator Soni Ogbuoji at Ebunwana Civic Center, Edda, after the State Working Committee of APC releases time table for the local government election in the State.

According to the time table signed by the APC chairman Hon. Stanley Okoro-Emegha and the party secretary, the local government election will hold on July 20.

The Edda stakeholders noted that Hon Chima Ekumankama, has done well in his first tenure and therefore deserved a second term to enable him, complete the projects he started and consolidate on the gains of his achievements taking into cognizance of his pragmatic, visionary and purposeful leadership which accounts for the existing peace and ongoing rapid transformation in Edda.

They also highlighted the achievements of the council chairman which included the provision of access to linking farmlands in the LGA; granting financial support to the vulnerable and distressed persons in Edda; floating of the Edda Mass Transit Scheme for easy transportation of personnel and goods within and outside services in the LGA.

Others were procurement and distribution of vehicles to Councillors and other council officers, renovation and modification of the council secretariat, Nguzu Edda, construction of drainages along Ezi Edda road and many others.

Recall that the motion for adoption for the second term bid of Ekumankama was moved by the chief whip and member representing Edda West in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon Nkemka Onuma and was seconded by his counterpart Hon Stephen Igwe representing Edda East state constituency, before his adoption by the stakeholders.

The meeting was also used to charge all Councillorship aspirants and serving councillors in the 11 electoral wards in Edda to liaise with their stakeholders and discuss their zoning arrangement for the election of councillors.

They stated that the decision of the Stakeholders in each political ward concerning who represents the ward is sacrosanct and not negotiable.

