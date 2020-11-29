Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, on Friday, disbursed N50 million education grants to 200 students from his constituency studying in different tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Ogah who represents Ezza South/ Ikwo federal constituency of Ebonyi State, while addressing the beneficiaries in Abakaliki, admonished them to be dedicated to their studies and avoid acts that could jeopardise their future.

The All progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker also charged them to make judicious use of the largesse and not fritter it away on frivolous lifestyles.

He said that as prospective future leaders, they require fundamental leadership and educational training to enhance their capacity to lead.

He said that the grant was part of his 2020 constituency projects.

He said: “In constituency projects, you are allowed to fix money in a project. Some can fix in training, the supply of fertilisers, while some can fix it in buying clothes for their wives.

“But I deemed it necessary to fix mine in your education because all of you are upcoming leaders.

“You are those that have the future, you are among those that would stand taller than us in no distant time if you really chart your future properly.

“This is why we have deemed it necessary to map out some money from the budgetary allocation of N50 million to give some education grants to most of you.

“We did part one of this scheme in December where we gave about 850 secondary school students grants to assist them in their certificate examinations.

“We have received calls from most of those beneficiaries telling us that they did well in their examinations,” Ogah said.

“Some of you here have planned what to do with the money. Some have planned how to buy Christmas items with it.

“Some have planned how to buy gifts for their girlfriends and the same with the girls.

“But I want to tell you that the grant is all about your future,” he said.

He advised them to ensure that it helps to add value to their lives, adding that they should plan well for their future.

During the event that took place at the Women Development Centre (WDC) Abakiliki, each beneficiary got N60,000, while four overseas students received N500,000 each.

