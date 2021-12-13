Ebonyi lawmaker cautions students against consumption of illicit drugs

The Federal lawmaker representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo local government area Hon. Livinus Makwe, has advised students to desist from consuming illicit drugs and other banned substances that will destroy their future.

The students received the charge when the lawmaker commissioned over 15 classroom blocks he facilitated to some schools in his constituency.

The benefitting schools include Ishiagu Central School, Comprehensive Secondary school Akaeze, Ishiagu High school and Federal College of Forestry Resource Management Ishiagu, Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State.

Makwe then charged them to focus more on their education and to be useful in life rather than engaging in cultism and other social vices.

He said the classrooms equipped with state of the art chairs and modern boards is part of his contribution towards the upliftment of education in the constituency.

He charged the schools to make judicious use of the facilities and to ensure their maintenance at all times.

Earlier, the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of Ishiagu High School thanked the lawmaker for coming to the aid of the school.

According to the chairman, the school was facing serious shortages of classrooms as two classrooms in the school had their roofs blown off by winds.

He noted that the school has produced great individuals in the country including former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim and a serving Minister, Samson Uche Ogar.

Provost College of Forestry Resource Management, Olajide Adejoba Rasaq said the classroom was instrumental in the school getting accreditation for its courses from NBT.

The lawmaker also distributed school bags and exercise books to the students during the visits.

