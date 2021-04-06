Ebonyi killings: Indigenes raise alarm over alleged escape of 55 suspects from police custody

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged escape of 55 suspects arrested in connection with the killings in Effium communities inthe state.

Fifty five of the 66 suspects arrested in Okpoduma village in Effium by the military led by the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Major General Taoreen Lagbaja, had reportedly escaped from the custody of the Nigeria Police Force.

President of the AESID, Mr Paschal Oluchukwu, who described the development as a ‘soap opera’, demanded an investigation of the security officers mentioned in the escape of the people.

He said: “the police be made to re-arrest and produce the said 55 escapees for trial as we believe that the information which they would provide and the evidence they would give would help in bringing these killings to an end (immediate and remote).”

“AESID is saddened that the various security outfits in the state in secret collaboration with the government appointees whose duty it is to ordinarily protect lives and property of citizens are being accused of doing the opposite of what the law and constitution require of them.”

AESID however, commended the Presidency for sending Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo and Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, among other dignitaries on a fact-finding mission to the troubled area.

“As we all await actions in fulfilling these words, this platform only hopes that the Umahi government which fiddles while Effium boils would act to help in bringing these horrible killings to an end, restore permanent peace and not sabotage efforts. May God heals and cleanses the land of Effium, and indeed, every crisis-ridden part of Ebonyi State.”

