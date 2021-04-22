Ebonyi killings: Don’t threaten stakeholders, AESID tells Umahi

Amidst the scary security situation in Ebonyi State, an umbrella body of indigenes of the South-East state resident in Abuja, the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID), has asked the state governor, Dave Umahi, to stop open threats of stakeholders.

The group in a statement alleged that its Chairman, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, has been described as a security threat by Governor Umahi following the published open letter in a national daily regarding the killings in Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, which was signed by Ambassador Oluchukwu.

The group urged Governor Umahi to counter the said publication with his own facts rather than asking security agencies to get the AESID President arrested.

The group further advised the Ebonyi State governor to shelve his belligerence and reach out to stakeholders for alternative viewpoints on how to mitigate the security challenges confronting the state.

“As a governance and accountability platform, we in AESID believe that the interest of truth and justice would be best served by truths and nothing but the sincerity of purpose especially in managing the lingering Effium war and other communal unrests troubling the very soul of our dear state, not the resort to open or clandestine threats to the lives of Ebonyi citizens like our President willfully elected to not only ask questions and engage leaders in a democracy but even shoulder lots of the burden the government has elected to ignore.

‘We urge the security agencies in Ebonyi State to please jettison the rather hasty and irrational reactions cum conclusions of the government but rather focus their strengths and energy in bringing all those causing these debilitating unrests in Effium and indeed, our dear state in general to book.

“We take this stand because we have known our President, Paschal Oluchukwu, well enough and his track records are there for all to see.

“Ambassador Paschal is only deeply concerned just like the rest of ordinary Ebonyians that our once very peaceful Ebonyi has turned into a killing field while the government gallivants and prevaricates without seeking open-minded and credible solutions to these myriads of violence and insecurity in our land.”

While it reminded Governor Umahi of his Constitutionally assigned role to protect lives and property, it equally restated its demand for a rebuttal of allegations levelled against his administration in the open letter which it noted was in the custody of relevant security agencies in the country.

“Meantime, it is pertinent at this closing juncture to draw the attention of the Nigerian security apparatchik who were all duly copied the said Open letter to this latest threats and gimmicks of Governor Umahi to silence those calling for accountability in a democratic setting.

“The Nigerian government and the whole world should hold Umahi and his agents responsible, should any harm befall our dear capacity President, his family and or relatives including his businesses home and abroad, for we believe at all times that the primary purpose of government is the protection of lives and property of citizens.”

