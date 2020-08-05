Ebonyi international airport: Terminal building will be biggest in Nigeria ― Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has boosted that the terminal building of the state international airport will be the biggest in Nigeria when completed by 2022.

Umahi stated this on Wednesday while inspecting the ongoing airport project at Onueke in Ezzagu South Local Government Area of state.

According to Umahi, other projects which shall be completed same time with the airport include the college of medicine, dualization of Abakaliki/Enugu road, Abakaliki-Afikpo road, and the stadium.

“This is the terminal building for the airport, it is like two and a half size of the Shopping Mall, if you can trace the Mall, this is like two and a half size of the Mall. It is going to be the biggest terminal building in the country. We have done almost 90 per cent of the pilling and the vocal, and that’s the real work and it is where takes more money, what’s in the ground is more than what is coming up.

“This is 2020, we are looking at 2022 unfailingly to complete this Airport Project. But most of the important projects we are passionate about completing are these Airport, the College of Medicine, dualisation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road, Abakaliki to Enugu and the stadium, these are the major projects we have.

“The Bible says when men say there’s a casting down, we will say there’s a lifting up. Abraham followed God when He asked him to follow him to show him land, he believed God. When God sends you on a mission and you have a passion, He gives you a vision which you pursue with passion.” Everything is possible to those who believe. You have to have the passion then, God will make a way for you.

Explaining further, Governor Umahi said:

“The tarmac is hundred metres width, it’s like ten-lane by 4 kilometres. Tarmac is a different thing because there’s impact load, there’s traction load and also there’s dynamic load, there is a special design, but the earthwork is very challenging, we are going through valleys and hills and we are on it. You can see the airport road, it’s about 4 kilometres. The airport flyover is being set out for construction.”

However, the governor also inspected other ongoing projects including the shopping mall, Exco Chambers, Odunukwe road, Ishieke road, Ezzamgbo flyover and others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…Ebonyi international airport Ebonyi international airport

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…Ebonyi international airport

Chinese Loans: $400m Project Abandoned After Completion

THE National Public Security Communication System project for which Nigeria took a $399.5million from China and has paid $76.83million as part of the principal as well as $84.92million interest has been abandoned, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report…Ebonyi international airport