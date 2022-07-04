Ebonyi: I will diversify state economy, upscale human empowerment ​― Odii

Ebonyi State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has vowed to diversify the state economy and upscale the human empowerment indices for the people if elected as governor in the 2023 general election.

The business mogul stated this during the formal inauguration of his campaign office in Abakaliki. According to him, his main focus will be to create wealth for the citizens in the state as his administration would be people’s oriented governance. He then calls on Ebonyians especially PDP members and supporters to use the opportunity of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to acquire their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) so they can vote for their candidate in 2023 election.

“I am committed to diversify the state economy and upscale the human empowerment indices for the people if elected as governor.

“The goal is to create wealth for the people, which I have been doing. We can transform Ebonyi together and we can do it come 2023. “I urge all aggrieved members of our party to embrace peace in order to win at all levels in the general elections. “Politics of not united will only slow us down over the strategies to win during the election, but we shall overcome them. Let us come together in solidarity with a common purpose.

“To the electorates, go and get your PVC and on the day of the election, you go out and cast your vote and I believe your vote will surely count.”





Also speaking, governorship running mate, Sen Igwe Nwagu noted that his joint ticket with Odii is well planned and assured that their emergence, will strengthen true governance for the Ebonyi people come 2023.

