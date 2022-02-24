Ebonyi House of Assembly declares more PDP members seat vacant

Ebonyi State House of Assembly has declared two more Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members seats in the house vacant.

This declaration is bringing the number of seats declared vacant by the House to three within two days.

The seat of the Deputy Speaker, Chief Odefa Obasi, had earlier been declared vacant by the Assembly during its plenary on Tuesday and the member representing Afikpo North West constituency, Ikoro Kingsley elected as new deputy speaker after the declaration.

In Thursday’s plenary, the seats of the member representing Ivo Constituency, Dr Oliver Osi and member representing Afikpo North East Constituency, Mrs Lilian Ngozi Eziulo, were declared vacant by the Assembly.#

This was done in a plenary presided over by the new Deputy Speaker, Hon Kingsley Ikoro, at the legislative chamber.

Ikoro citing section 306 subsection 2 &7 of 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended said that the seats of the two lawmakers were declared vacant due to the allegation that House forged their defection letters from PDP to APC

Adding their voices, the leader of the House Rt Hon Victor Uzoma Chukwu, the Deputy leader Hon Chief Onu Nwonye and member representing Onicha West Constituency Hon Chukwuma Igwe condemned the action of the lawmakers saying that the law must take its cause.

Briefing newsmen after the plenary, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Kinsley Ikoro called on the youth to be calm and not allow themselves to be used to cause violence as the law would be invoked on the former deputy speaker for his actions against the House.