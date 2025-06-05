Ebonyi govt seals 283 substandard primary schools over unconducive environment

The Ebonyi State Government has sealed a total of 283 substandard primary and secondary schools that allowed pupils and students to learn under trees, in poorly constructed buildings, and in other unconducive environments across the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Paul Nwobasi, disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki on Thursday.

He described the high number of substandard schools in the state as worrisome and warned those responsible to desist from operating such institutions or face the full weight of the government.

“In the private school sector, we have shut down schools that operate under trees, in substandard buildings, and in other unsuitable learning environments.

“We have closed about 283 substandard schools in the state. However, we are facing challenges because, after closure, some of these schools reopen and continue operating.

“Right now, we are setting up another task force that will revisit and shut down these schools again.

“The sealing of these schools is part of the state government’s effort to provide quality education for the people.”

Nwobasi urged proprietors of unapproved private schools to engage with officials of the Ministry of Education to learn how to establish standard schools and obtain the necessary approvals.

Regarding educational infrastructure, the Commissioner stated that the state government has commenced the construction of 42 classroom blocks for secondary schools across the 13 local government areas of the state.

He added that the 42 classroom model school blocks, designed with aesthetic appeal, would soon be completed.

“For primary schools, we are also constructing 36-storey buildings — two in each LGA,” the Commissioner added.

