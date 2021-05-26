Ebonyi govt reiterates commitment to protection of lives, property

The Ebonyi State government has said that the protection of lives and property of the people of the state remains a priority of the government.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchendu Orji, on Monday in Abakaliki, the state capital, during an interview with the newsmen.

According to him, the state government has a social contract to guarantee the safety and security of the people at all times.

He said: “People of Ebonyi and other residents in the state are law-abiding and obedient to constituted authorities. We do believe that when we have a peaceful environment, it guarantees development, it guarantees economic progress of the people.

“We are mindful that South-East needs a lot of attention and interventions by the Federal Government to enable it harness its potential that will trigger economic growth and development.

“So, all these concerns are being synthesised to ensure that the zone is not in any way left out in the development programmes of the Federal Government.”

“The commissioner noted that delegates from Ebonyi to the zonal public hearing on the amendment to the 1999 Constitution would articulate concerns of the state and make their presentations during the sitting.

“The delegates will look into the expressions of worries by our people on the issues of the provisions of the constitution, especially on devolution of powers and issues that will trigger even development among the comity of states.

“We want to assure our people that all is going to be well. Governor Dave Umahi is very proactive, he is up and doing in engaging all necessary stakeholders including those aggrieved and those that feel that violent agitation is the solution.

“The governor is engaging all of them to see how we can come together to chart the course of the destiny of our state to the glory of God.”