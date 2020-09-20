Ebonyi govt lifts restrictions on burials, religious activities, others

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has lifted the restrictions he placed on all public gatherings including burials/ wake keeps, weddings, conferences, meetings, festivals, religious services/ gatherings and other events in the state.

The governor made this known on Sunday in a statement issued to newsmen by the Hon. Commissioner for Information Barr. Uchenna Orji.

He then maintained that all regulations in respect of wearing of facemasks, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing are still in force in public places, events and gatherings.

The statement reads: “In furtherance of the state post COVID-19 economic recovery plans, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by provisions of Ebonyi State Coronavirus and other Dangerous Infectious Diseases and Related Matters Law 005 of 2020 and other relevant Laws, and subject to the NCDC COVID-19 Protocols and other directives of the Presidential Task on COVID-19, has issued proclamations relaxing restrictions on events and gathering of persons in the state.

“That all public and private schools from primary to tertiary levels shall re-open on 5th October 2020. “That all restrictions in respect of movement order on public burials/ wake keeps, weddings, conferences, meetings, festivals, religious services/ gatherings, etc are hereby lifted. “That all closures of public places such as event centres, bars, places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, night clubs, cinemas, viewing centres and other such public places are hereby lifted.

“That all restrictions on conduct of business and commercial activities are hereby rescinded. “That all regulations in respect of wearing of facemasks, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing are still in force in public places,events and gatherings. “The Governor further charges all security agencies and public office holders especially the Chairmen of Local Government Areas and Coordinators of Development Centres to enforce the subsisting regulations contained in the proclaimation hereof in the interest of the safety and health of our people. Recall that the governor had in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country placed restrictions on worship centres, event centres and other public places in a bid to curtail spread of the virus.

