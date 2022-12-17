Ebonyi Govt honours Sani Abacha, Anyim Pius, names projects after them

Ebonyi State Government has named the Centenary City Ring Road after a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and the Olympic Stadium after General Sani Abacha.

According to the state government, naming the road and stadium after the former Senate President Anyim and General Sani Abacha was a mark of honour to both men for serving the state credibly.

Chooks Oko, Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media and Strategy, disclosed this after the Executive Council Meeting held at the new exco chambers in Abakaliki’s centennial city.

The statement reads: “Exco approved naming the Olympic Stadium after Sani Abacha and naming Centenary City ring road after Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim. It shall be named and called Anyim Pius Anyim Centenary City Ring Road.

Oko also noted that the exco had equally approved the renaming of a primary school in Uburu.

“Exco received a request from the Commissioner for Education for the renaming of Agabi Primary school to David Nweze Umahi University Primary School, Uburu. This request is in consideration of the plight of the staff of DUNUHS who are requesting a standard school for their children around the school. This will help them settle within the community and render their services to the masses always.”

